It took 125 years for Vogue to hire a black photographer for its cover

Beyonce might have graced the cover of Vogue in the past but what makes the September issue special along with Quuen Bey’s all-natural look is that it was photographed by a young 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who happens to be an African-American. And if you were wondering what’s so unusual about it – going by Washington Post’s report, it looks like it took almost 125 years for Vogue to hire a black photographer to shoot its cover.

September, being Beyonce’s birthday month, was a special issue – Queen Bey sported a bold, make-up free look, and also ditched her wigs. Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour collaborated with Beyonce and allowed her to take full creative control of the shoot. So, instead of wearing fall fashions as is usual for a September issue, Beyonce decided to go with a Gucci wedding dress from the brand’s cruise collection. Her stunning regal crown, adorned with a colourful mix of roses and peonies, was a heart stealer.

She also wore Louis Vuitton’s cruise collection, a shimmering gold Valentino cruise dress, a voluminous Dior cruise gown, and a custom white suit by menswear designer Wales Bonner for the shoot. For another cover, she wore a gorgeous ruffled dress by Alexander McQueen that had us totally floored.

Check some of the pictures here.

According to Washington Post the Atlanta suburb, Mitchell saved up to buy his first camera Digital SLR Canon in the ninth grade. On his Instagram, he usually posts photographs that he clicked for brands like Marc Jacobs, Converse among others. Alongside these commercial projects, his work is also going to get featured on the art-gallery of Red Hook Labs, New York.

