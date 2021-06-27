scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Beyoncé teased her clothing range and fans are beyond excited

The recent collection seems like a coming together of gym and swimwear

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 7:10:01 pm
Beyoncé, Beyoncé clothing line, Beyoncé adidas, Beyoncé adidas, Beyoncé clothing line, indian express, indian express newsThe colour orange dominated the collection.

Celebrities often dive into clothing entrepreneurship. Pop singer Beyoncé is one of them and recently the Lemonade singer teased the latest from her Adidas x Ivy Park collection. The recent one seems like a coming together of gym and swimwear. In the video shared, models can be seen wearing athletic outfits with the same colour tone: orange.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

 

Although no date has been fixed, fans are visibly excited regarding the upcoming collection. And many are taking to social media to express their excitement.

Speaking on the collaboration, the singer had stated in Elle magazine last year, “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith, telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with Adidas. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.”

Back then, her collection was dominated by the colour maroon.

