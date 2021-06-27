Beyoncé teased her clothing range and fans are beyond excited

Celebrities often dive into clothing entrepreneurship. Pop singer Beyoncé is one of them and recently the Lemonade singer teased the latest from her Adidas x Ivy Park collection. The recent one seems like a coming together of gym and swimwear. In the video shared, models can be seen wearing athletic outfits with the same colour tone: orange.

Although no date has been fixed, fans are visibly excited regarding the upcoming collection. And many are taking to social media to express their excitement.

Please send the collection to Brazil. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/W92NIeLqFW — Beyoncé Access (@bey_access) June 23, 2021

You guys always announce when I’m going through it with my pockets 🤧 — BΔK 👑 Nefertiti (@mabzyy) June 23, 2021

Can ivy park please hold off for a couple weeks, I only started my job last week and i don’t know when I get paid pic.twitter.com/Arsjj1fLT8 — #1 Work That stan⁴ (@KNOWLESROLLS2) June 23, 2021

Dam there goes my savings ✊🏾 — Beyoncé is Jamaican╭∩╮pfizer hive 🇯🇲 (@bxjagal) June 23, 2021

Speaking on the collaboration, the singer had stated in Elle magazine last year, “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith, telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with Adidas. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.”

Back then, her collection was dominated by the colour maroon.

