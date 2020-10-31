You won’t believe how long it took to sew Beyonce’s bodysuit for British Vogue cover

Beyonce has been photographed for three separate covers of British Vogue’s 2020 December edition by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, the youngest to shoot for the magazine cover in its 104-year history.
On one of the covers, the singing sensation featured in a sheer black Mugler bodysuit. “Beyonce is our queen and this look is fit for a queen,” Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader was quoted as saying by Vogue.
Beyonce’s elastic-nylon mesh is made of 64 panels and it took more than 100 hours to sew it the lingerie-shapewear-sportswear hybrid. And the designer had been working on it since December 2017.
Talking about the unique outfit, Cadwallader said, “It’s a structured and precise fit but it’s flexible, which is a fun balance to strike…I love (Beyonce’s one-piece), because it covers the entire body from neck to toe, but at the same time, there’s a fragility and transparency that makes it quite sexy. It’s a way of showing skin, but also being very secure at the same time.”
Beyonce’s bodysuit has been designed such that it can fit a person two sizes up or down, the designer further mentioned in the interview. “My version of sexy is centered in how a woman wants to portray herself,” he added.
As for the other two covers, Beyonce dressed in a lime green Ivy Park catsuit and bucket hat from her Drip 2 collection with Adidas in one, and a black and red ruffled Alexander McQueen jacket in another, paired with Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex pants.
Which of these is your favourite?
