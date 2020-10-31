You won’t believe how long it took to sew Beyonce’s bodysuit for British Vogue cover

Beyonce in a sheer black Mugler bodysuit on British Vogue cover (Source: britishvogue/Instagram)

Beyonce has been photographed for three separate covers of British Vogue’s 2020 December edition by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, the youngest to shoot for the magazine cover in its 104-year history.

On one of the covers, the singing sensation featured in a sheer black Mugler bodysuit. “Beyonce is our queen and this look is fit for a queen,” Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader was quoted as saying by Vogue.

Beyonce’s elastic-nylon mesh is made of 64 panels and it took more than 100 hours to sew it the lingerie-shapewear-sportswear hybrid. And the designer had been working on it since December 2017.

Talking about the unique outfit, Cadwallader said, “It’s a structured and precise fit but it’s flexible, which is a fun balance to strike…I love (Beyonce’s one-piece), because it covers the entire body from neck to toe, but at the same time, there’s a fragility and transparency that makes it quite sexy. It’s a way of showing skin, but also being very secure at the same time.”

Beyonce’s bodysuit has been designed such that it can fit a person two sizes up or down, the designer further mentioned in the interview. “My version of sexy is centered in how a woman wants to portray herself,” he added.

As for the other two covers, Beyonce dressed in a lime green Ivy Park catsuit and bucket hat from her Drip 2 collection with Adidas in one, and a black and red ruffled Alexander McQueen jacket in another, paired with Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex pants.

