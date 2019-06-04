Only Beyoncé could have pulled off this Lion King-inspired outfit at the Wearable Art Gala 2019

The 2019 Met Gala, with its outlandish camp fashion display might be over, but Beyoncé is clearly not done with flamboyant outfits. At the 3rd annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California, the Lemonade singer was seen in a custom Georges Hobeika ensemble. It stood out for the golden sequin catsuit with a lion face on it.

The feather details at the shoulder – giving an impression of a mane – and the long golden cape further accentuated the dramatic appeal of the catsuit, that seemed to be inspired by The Lion King, in which the singer stars as Nala. Needless to say, she fit right into the theme of this year’s gala “A Journey to the Pride Lands”.

The look exuded a metallic sheen and was rounded out with straight hair, beautiful smokey eye make-up, matte lipstick and golden stilettos.

Late last year, the singer was in India for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding ceremony. And keeping to her reputation of flamboyant styling was spotted in designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire. She had nailed the heavily embellished gown, the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

The look was further accessorised with handcrafted chandelier earrings from Anita Dongre’s label Pinkcity, designed with uncut diamonds and pearls and set in pure gold. Ruby-hued stone and crystal-based haathphool, and a pendant mathapatti from their silver jewellery line had completed her look.

Needless to say, the singer had looked like a complete diva and proved there is really no attire that she can not nail, irrespective of the occasion.

What do you think of her style?