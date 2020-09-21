We cannot get over Beyoncé’s latest outfit; have you seen pics?

Beat workday blues with the singer's latest ensemble. (Photo: Beyoncé/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Beyoncé is, no doubt, our favourite fashion diva; and she not only serves major style goals but is also the go-to person when it comes to fashion cues and inspiration. So when the singer recently took to social media after a short hiatus (her last post on Instagram was on August 25), we had to bring the news to you!

Beyoncé stole the show in a black co-ord set from Alessandra Rich which featured a cropped jacket and a mini skirt. We love how the fashionista added a pop of colour with her satin fuchsia stilettos.

And needless to say, she added an element of bling to her look with her choice of accessories — a crystal-encrusted choker with matching hoops. The look was brought together with crystal-rimmed sunglasses.

Prior to this, she was seen in a sharply tailored pantsuit in bottle green styled with kitten heels and cat-eye sunglasses in white. The look was pulled together with a statement choker featuring zig-zag detailing. Check it out below.

