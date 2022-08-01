scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Beyoncé celebrates album release in a silver gown with a thigh-high slit; see picture

The mother-of-three sat cross-legged on a chair. A blingy disco ball hovered over her, which added a lot of shine and shimmer to her look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 8:50:47 pm
Beyoncé, Beyoncé news, Beyoncé fashion, Beyoncé album, Beyoncé album release, Beyoncé pictures, Beyoncé photos, Beyoncé Renaissance, indian express newsIt was in celebration of the release of her seventh studio album 'Renaissance'. The singer shared a handwritten note thanking her fans. (Photo: Instagram/@beyonce)

Beyoncé is a fashion icon, who has served many looks in the past. But, her recent one stands out for being one of her most daring and experimental outfits yet. The American singer and songwriter shared a picture on Instagram, making many jaws drop.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the photo, the mother-of-three sat cross-legged on a chair with a serious expression on her face, as she looked at the camera. A blingy disco ball hovered over her, which added a lot of shine and shimmer to her look — brought alive by a silver illusion gown made to look like ripples in water.

ALSO READ |Cannes 2022: In new look, Bella Hadid channels Beyoncé and Barbie

The 40-year-old carried the look with panache, by cupping her right breast with her right hand, as the left one held a piece of the garment in the air, like a wing. The other side settled gracefully on the floor, along with the rest of the gown, especially the tail, as Beyoncé flaunted her legs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

She completed the look with a pair of sheer black stockings, black pointy-toe pumps, dazzling earrings, a blingy ring and dramatic makeup featuring silver lips.

ALSO READ |Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sheer ivory sari; take a look

It was in celebration of the release of her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance‘. In a subsequent slide, the singer shared a handwritten note, which read, “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

Beyoncé continued, “Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

What do you think of this look?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 08:50:47 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter

'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Taapsee-Pannu birthday, lifestyle gallery
Happy birthday, Taapsee Pannu: A look at the ‘Dobaaraa’ actor’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement