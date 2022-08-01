Beyoncé celebrates album release in a silver gown with a thigh-high slit; see picture

August 1, 2022 8:50:47 pm
Beyoncé is a fashion icon, who has served many looks in the past. But, her recent one stands out for being one of her most daring and experimental outfits yet. The American singer and songwriter shared a picture on Instagram, making many jaws drop.
In the photo, the mother-of-three sat cross-legged on a chair with a serious expression on her face, as she looked at the camera. A blingy disco ball hovered over her, which added a lot of shine and shimmer to her look — brought alive by a silver illusion gown made to look like ripples in water.
The 40-year-old carried the look with panache, by cupping her right breast with her right hand, as the left one held a piece of the garment in the air, like a wing. The other side settled gracefully on the floor, along with the rest of the gown, especially the tail, as Beyoncé flaunted her legs.
She completed the look with a pair of sheer black stockings, black pointy-toe pumps, dazzling earrings, a blingy ring and dramatic makeup featuring silver lips.
It was in celebration of the release of her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance‘. In a subsequent slide, the singer shared a handwritten note, which read, “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”
Beyoncé continued, “Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”
What do you think of this look?
