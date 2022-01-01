Betty White dies at 99: A look at the ‘Golden Girls’ star’s inimitable style

Legendary Emmy-winning TV actor Betty White, who starred in popular sitcoms like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, passed away at the age of 99, just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine. US President Joe Biden rightly termed her as a “cultural icon” for she inspired generations of young women to follow their dreams with her illustrious career of over eight decades, in which she was awarded eight Emmys, one Grammy, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

White was not just an actor par excellence but also a style icon whose wardrobe was mostly filled with bright and beautiful colours, just like her personality. As we remember the late actor, let’s take a look at her inimitable style.

To accept the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, White came dressed in a super chic black dress with a matching jacket that featured patterned white lines all over. A dainty neckpiece and statement white earrings completed her look.

At the 2015 People’s Choice Awards, she was awarded the favourite TV icon award and she received the honour wearing a flared black top and matching trousers. A shimmery teal blue jacket added bling to her look.

For the premiere event of her film Bringing Down the House in 2003, she opted for a white-collared black dress with sheer sleeves. A gold brooch and golden studs amped up her look further. Even 19 years later, this look is still relevant!

Betty surely loved her colours and bling. For the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, she chose a set of light blue co-ords and teamed it with a shimmery white jacket. Diamond accessories further elevated this look.

She looked like a true-blue diva on her 90th birthday in this stunning blue dress with shimmery white sleeves. She accessorised her look with a pair of blingy heels and diamond earrings.

She was a step ahead in the sartorial race right from the beginning. In this 1981 photo taken at the Emmy Awards, she looks stylish in a white balloon top with black bottoms. An embellished blue belt added a pop of colour to this monochromatic look.

Chic, timeless and elegant — Betty’s style never failed to impress. She totally aced this business-style look in a pair of khaki brown trousers, a blue shirt and golden heels.

