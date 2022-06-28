scorecardresearch
BET Awards 2022: Lizzo, Billy Porter and others dazzle on the red carpet

The annual awards show celebrates African Americans in music, acting and other fields of entertainment

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 6:20:54 pm
The BET Awards 2022 was a fashionable affair (Source: Reuters and AP)

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards 2022 – the annual awards show celebrating African Americans in music, acting and other fields of entertainment – concluded this Sunday at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. As expected, the evening was a star-studded affair with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward.

Among the attendees were Lizzo, Billy Porter, Mary J Blige, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey, who caught our attention with their impeccable red carpet ‘fits.

Lizzo surely grabbed all the spotlight in an opulent, glittery navy blue feathered gown from Gucci. It was accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings and black platform heels.

Bet Awards Lizzo arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Source: AP)

In keeping with his eccentric red carpet appearances, Billy Porter turned up in a Rick Owens ensemble from the designer’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. It consisted of an oversized grey sweatshirt with dramatically lifted shoulders styled with a matching skirt with a long train. The look was teamed with matching platform boots.

bet awards 2022 Billy Porter poses on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Source: Reuters)
Mary J Blige was a sight to behold in an all-white look at the BET Awards 2022. Her Tony Ward Couture outfit comprised a strapless one-shoulder crop top and a matching body-hugging skirt with a thigh-high slit and a train. The look was completed with a matching white neckpiece and strappy heels.

bet awards 2022 BET Her winner Mary J Blige speaks at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Source: Reuters)

Chloe Bailey turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived wearing a statement black gown by designer Nicolas Jebran. We love the dramatic details on the neckline of the one-shoulder dress which also featured sequin embroidery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey) 

Halle Bailey was seen wearing a rather risque all-black outfit at the gala. The two-piece set from Monot’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection consisted of a corset top with a plunging V-neckline and a matching body-hugging skirt. She accessorised the look with a dainty gold neckpiece and a stack of bracelets.

