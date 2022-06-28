BET Awards 2022: Lizzo, Billy Porter and others dazzle on the red carpet

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards 2022 – the annual awards show celebrating African Americans in music, acting and other fields of entertainment – concluded this Sunday at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. As expected, the evening was a star-studded affair with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward.

Among the attendees were Lizzo, Billy Porter, Mary J Blige, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey, who caught our attention with their impeccable red carpet ‘fits.

Lizzo surely grabbed all the spotlight in an opulent, glittery navy blue feathered gown from Gucci. It was accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings and black platform heels.

In keeping with his eccentric red carpet appearances, Billy Porter turned up in a Rick Owens ensemble from the designer’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. It consisted of an oversized grey sweatshirt with dramatically lifted shoulders styled with a matching skirt with a long train. The look was teamed with matching platform boots.

Mary J Blige was a sight to behold in an all-white look at the BET Awards 2022. Her Tony Ward Couture outfit comprised a strapless one-shoulder crop top and a matching body-hugging skirt with a thigh-high slit and a train. The look was completed with a matching white neckpiece and strappy heels.

Chloe Bailey turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived wearing a statement black gown by designer Nicolas Jebran. We love the dramatic details on the neckline of the one-shoulder dress which also featured sequin embroidery.

Halle Bailey was seen wearing a rather risque all-black outfit at the gala. The two-piece set from Monot’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection consisted of a corset top with a plunging V-neckline and a matching body-hugging skirt. She accessorised the look with a dainty gold neckpiece and a stack of bracelets.

