From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards

The 2026 Grammys marked a historic night for musical icons. Two of the biggest winners, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny, chose to wear Cartier timepieces, while Audemars Piguet, Jacob & Co., and Hublot pieces received significant red-carpet attention. From diamond-encrusted tourbillons to open-worked models highlighting exquisite watchmaking craftsmanship, the awards ceremony turned into a fashion extravaganza for a few hours and rightfully so. Here’s a quick look at the standout timepieces from the iconic night:

Kendrick Lamar in Cartier Tank Americaine

Designed by Louis Cartier in 1917, the Tank watch is an icon of modern watchmaking. The sleek design of this wristwatch, combining geometry with accurate proportions, defines its bold identity. Lamar’s watch featured mechanical movement with automatic winding, 18K rose gold case, faceted crown set with a faceted sapphire, a satin-brushed silvered dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and studded with sapphire crystal. A semi-matte grey alligator-skin strap and an interchangeable 18K rose gold folding buckle sealed the deal.