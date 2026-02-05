From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The 2026 Grammys marked a historic night for musical icons. Two of the biggest winners, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny, chose to wear Cartier timepieces, while Audemars Piguet, Jacob & Co., and Hublot pieces received significant red-carpet attention. From diamond-encrusted tourbillons to open-worked models highlighting exquisite watchmaking craftsmanship, the awards ceremony turned into a fashion extravaganza for a few hours and rightfully so. Here’s a quick look at the standout timepieces from the iconic night:
Designed by Louis Cartier in 1917, the Tank watch is an icon of modern watchmaking. The sleek design of this wristwatch, combining geometry with accurate proportions, defines its bold identity. Lamar’s watch featured mechanical movement with automatic winding, 18K rose gold case, faceted crown set with a faceted sapphire, a satin-brushed silvered dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and studded with sapphire crystal. A semi-matte grey alligator-skin strap and an interchangeable 18K rose gold folding buckle sealed the deal.
The Tortue watch, with a tortoise-inspired shape, was first introduced in 1912. At a time when all watches were round, this groundbreaking design became a classic. In addition to mechanical movement with manual winding, the case and octagonal crown in rose gold are set with 57 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 1.51 carats. The silvered sunray-effect flinqué dial and a strap in shiny bordeaux alligator leather are its highlights.
Crafted entirely from Bleu Nuit Nuage 50 ceramic, this 41mm Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked is the first Royal Oak to feature this deep, iridescent blue ceramic across both the case and the integrated bracelet. The striking hue, long associated with AP’s most iconic dials, fully envelops the watch in a material that is not only visually captivating but also exceptionally lightweight and scratch-resistant.
The Villeret Squelette 8 jours is powered by the calibre 1333 SQ, consisting of 157 components. This modern movement was introduced in 2012. Fully openworked, it reveals the inner workings that make it tick. The plate, bridges and other components – such as the barrel covers – are hollowed out, meticulously angled and engraved.
The introduction of a new grainy blue dial offers a fresh interpretation of the famous Royal Oak “Jumbo” model, presented in an extra-thin white gold case. It features an 18-carat white gold case and a glare-proofed sapphire crystal and case back.
The RM 74-02 offers an ultra-skeletonised tourbillon heart and a unique personality. With skeletonised automatic-winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes and variable-geometry rotor. The baseplate and bridges of the RM 74-02 are machined from 18K 5N red gold and 18K 3N yellow gold, respectively, and are microblasted and hand-bevelled. The regulator index is eliminated, enabling more accurate, repeatable calibration thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights mounted directly on the balance.
