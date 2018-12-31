Here’s how to get the best smokey eyes for New Year’s party tonight

Smokey eye makeup has been on the top of make-up trends in 2018 and looks like, it is here to stay. Be it basic black and silver shades, subtle brown and bronze hues or daring blue tones, a smokey eye make up suits just about everyone. Teamed with a beautiful nude lip or a brighter shade, it is a make-up style that almost always does the trick.

With the new year ushering in, this classic style tip promises to add much-needed oomph to your party look. If you are looking for a look that will stand out and add an element of drama to your ensemble, we have curated a bunch of tutorial videos to help you get those perfect eyes.

Colourful smokey eyes

Colourful smokey eyes are risky – there are chances it might go wrong. The trick is to choose the perfect eyeshadow according to the skin tone. To get it right, first, apply the eyeshadow and blend it, then create that smokey effect, and gently apply shimmer on top of it to glam it up.

TIP: Go for a similar shade of shimmer.

Classic black smokey eyes

Black never goes wrong or out of fashion. If you are someone who likes to play it safe, here is a step-by-step guide of black smokey eye makeup.

TIP: Let the base settle on your eyelid. Do your makeup after that.

Reverse smokey eyes

While most of you might have already tried smokey eyes, given its popularity, did you ever try reverse smokey eyes? This, as the name suggests, is a reverse of smokey eyes, and in this, the lower lash line needs to be more thick and dark than the upper one.

Have a look at this video, also posted by Soni:

TIP: Curl your lashes and apply mascara for a more defined look.