Five best places in Delhi to shop for your wedding on a budget

Does ‘main shaadi karungi toh sirf Kareena wala designer lehenga pehan ke’ ring a bell? If yes, then you are at the right place. After all, if Alia Bhatt can have such aspirations, we’re sure you too may have imagined yourself in a lehenga worn by Deepika Padukone in the movie Ram-leela or Kareena Kapoor’s lehenga in the song Bole chudiya. But then dreams do come with a price tag, and a Sabyasachi Mukherjee or Manish Malhotra ensemble doesn’t come without one.

But you don’t have to get dispirited just yet, as you have us. Ahead, we list some places that are a powerhouse for the most gorgeous lehengas. Scroll down to read more.

Chandni Chowk

Trust us, Chandni Chowk is a treasure trove for the most amazing bridal lehengas in Delhi NCR. There are hundreds of stores with tons of options and which also provide you with copies of popular designerwear. Not only lehengas, you can also shop for fabrics, breathtaking dupattas, kaleeras, trending choodas and even groom’s wear for that matter!

Lajpat Nagar

This is a well-known and one of the oldest shopping destinations in Delhi, often crowded by people looking for a variety of items at reasonable rates. Be it imitation jewellery or exclusively designed handbags to go with your dress, you are bound to get them cheap. The price range for lehengas starts from 40,000 and goes up to lakhs.

Karol Bagh

Over the years, Karol Bagh has become the preferred choice of many women seeking trendy wedding clothes. The best part is that the market caters to the wedding shopping needs of both men and women. If you are a guy looking for that perfect sherwani to wear on your D-Day or even your best friend’s marriage, this is the place. From exclusively designed sherwanis to three-piece suits, achkans, lungis and even jutis can be purchased at a fraction of the prices. It is no different for women.

South Extension

Most people are unaware of some amazing stores in South Extension that boast of an amazing collection for brides-to-be, especially wedding lehengas. You can buy a variety of outfits here. For those who are on a tight budget, look no further! South Ex offers you designer lehengas and gowns without burning a hole in your pocket.

Sarojini Nagar

Sarojini Nagar is hands down the best place to get quality makeup products and accessories really cheap not only for college students but brides-to-be as well. You can buy makeup products based on your preference and budget in this market along with all other wedding shopping items. In addition, you can also get exclusive pieces of imitation jewellery at pocket-friendly rates. Be sure that your bargaining skills are in place before you pay a visit to this market. The only downside is that the products don’t come with a guarantee.

