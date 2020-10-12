Best out of waste: Using scrap car parts to design sustainable clothing

A large chunk of discarded car parts make the bulk of the landfill, and now many high-end fashion designers have teamed up with car manufacturer Hyundai to upcycle the scrap from the automotive manufacturing and scrapping process. (Representational image; source: Pixabay)

In what is being hailed is a classic example of making the best use of waste products, a clothing range has been designed from discarded car parts — such as seatbelts, airbags, etc. — to highlight the problem of landfill pollution and reduce environmental burden.

A large chunk of these discarded parts make the bulk of the landfill, and now many high-end fashion designers have teamed up with car manufacturer Hyundai to upcycle the scrap from the automotive manufacturing and scrapping process, The Independent reports.

As mentioned earlier, the garments include jumpsuits made out of upcycled denim and leather scraps, a corset made of recycled airbag fabric, and a vest created entirely from discarded seatbelt webbings and airbag materials, the outlet further mentions.

Also a part of the sustainable collection are accessories such as necklaces, chokers and bracelets that are created with repurposed seatbelts, car glass, foam materials, as well as gold, silver, bronze and freshwater pearls.

Titled ‘Re:Style 2020’, the initiative highlights that even though most car materials — like iron and nonferrous metals — are recycled, there are still some materials — like leather, glass and airbags — that end up in a landfill.

The sustainable clothing range has been created with some major brands like Alighieri, E.L.V. DENIM, Public School, pushBUTTON, Richard Quinn and Rosie Assoulin, per the report. The products will be sold at London’s Selfridges pop-up store and the Selfridges online store, exclusively.

“By demonstrating that discarded resources can be reimagined into valuable products, Hyundai Motor encourages more industries to see waste as a recreative opportunity and to work collaboratively toward an environmentally accountable and economically efficient future,” Wonhong Cho, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Company, was quoted as saying.

