Best dressed celebs at Wimbledon 2026: A study in quiet luxury, from Priyanka Chopra to Shubman Gill

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Wimbledon just wrapped up its 2026 season, and besides London summer’s annual highlight: strawberries and cream, we’ve had our fair share of celeb style moments that left us taking fervent notes. From Priyanka Chopra’s Dior shirt dress to Kate Middleton’s grassy green number, all eyes were on the Royal Box as stars turned up the heat in their fashionable best.
The Call Me Bae actor made her Wimbledon debut in a bright red corset dress from Ralph Lauren and tan heels. Beachy salted caramel waves and a pop of pink on her cheeks and lips kept her looking fresh in the Centre Court.
For the women’s singles semi-final, the Bollywood actor kept it chic in an unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior. The midi dress featured a shirt collar, front button detailing, elbow-length sleeves and a belt cinching the waist. Adhering to Wimbledon’s all white dress code, Chopra tied a silk scarf over her hair, and styled the look with oversized black sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, a wristwatch. Her Tiffany engagement ring caught the internet’s eye, standing out in the crowd.
Later, she also attended a Rolex event in an easy breezy in a linen ruffled Maticevski dress featuring a halter neck and asymmetric hemline.
The Indian cricketer graced the Royal Box in a beige blazer, paired with light blue undershirt and a royal blue and gold tie for contrast. Sunglasses and a sharp fade kept his look classy.
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The Princess of Wales turned heads in a bespoke version of an Emilia Wickstead wool crepe midi dress with a caped top, styled with DeMellier Nano Montreal bag and gold Ralph Lauren Celia pumps. Van Cleef & Arpels motif earrings, a Halcyon Days gold torque bracelet in aquamarine, and the AELTC pin a green and purple bow brooch — tennis institution’s official emblem– were her accessories of choice.
The Office Romance actor chose a nude sundress, paired it with an oversized hat, black sunnies and a classic wristwatch with a leather belt to cheer on her favourite tennis player during the men’s singles final.
Dressed in a pinstripe suit from Polo Ralph Lauren, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar watched the Wimbledon Semifinals from the Royal Box at Centre Court.
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From Anna Wintour’s blue and white striped pantsuit, to Simone Ashley’s all-white romper, Andrew Garfield’s baby blue linen suit set to Tom Hiddleston’s pinstripe navy blazer, the Royal Box became a showcase in quiet luxury, thanks to Ralph Lauren’s fine silhouettes and premium tailoring.
Which look was your favourite?