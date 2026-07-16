Best dressed celebs at Wimbledon 2026: A study in quiet luxury, from Priyanka Chopra to Shubman Gill

A quick look at the best dressed celebs at Wimbledon this year. (Source: Instagram/@wimbledon)

Wimbledon just wrapped up its 2026 season, and besides London summer’s annual highlight: strawberries and cream, we’ve had our fair share of celeb style moments that left us taking fervent notes. From Priyanka Chopra’s Dior shirt dress to Kate Middleton’s grassy green number, all eyes were on the Royal Box as stars turned up the heat in their fashionable best.

Ananya Panday

The Call Me Bae actor made her Wimbledon debut in a bright red corset dress from Ralph Lauren and tan heels. Beachy salted caramel waves and a pop of pink on her cheeks and lips kept her looking fresh in the Centre Court.