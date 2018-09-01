Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry: Best and worst dressed at Miss Diva 2018

Let’s take a look at who wore what at the Miss Diva 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Let’s take a look at who wore what at the Miss Diva 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

The sixth edition of the Miss Diva contest that took place on August 31, saw Bollywood stars gracing the red carpet with style and elan. Shilpa Shetty, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Neha Dhupia who were judging the beauty pageant turned up in glamorous designer outfits. Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed of the night.

Shilpa Shetty

The 43-year-old looked ravishing in a Shivan and Narresh cherry coloured gown from the designers’ Eden collection. Featuring a halter neck with a cut-out detailing and a side slit, the actor managed to pull off the look effortlessly. Stylist Sanjana Batra accessorized her outfit with a pair of statement Azotiique earrings and a ring while it was her luscious curls that added oomph to her look.

Shilpa Shetty in a Shivan and Narresh creation. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty in a Shivan and Narresh creation. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Lara Dutta

Dutta was clad in a sea green gown, with a ruffle detail on the waist and a broad neckline. Although we liked the gown and the way it was styled with an emerald jewellery-set by Farah Khan, we think Dutta failed to pull off the gown. Even her neutral make-up palette failed to go with her look.

Lara Dutta in a sea green gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Lara Dutta in a sea green gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia

Dressed in a body-hugging black gown featuring a red structured detail on it, Dhupia looked lovely. We like that she added a pop of red on the lips as it accentuated her look very well.

Neha Dhupia in a black gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia in a black gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Arora was spotted wearing a ruffled, backless gown by Gaurav Gupta teamed with strappy heels. Maneka Harisinghani, who curated her look teamed it with a pair of Azotiique earrings while hairstylist Hiral Bhatia rounded off her look with a sleek hairdo.

Malaika Arora in a Gaurav Gupta gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a Gaurav Gupta gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry

Choudry, who co-hosted the show with Malaika Arora, was dressed in an embellished Monisha Jaisingh number that left us impressed. Accessorising with a pair of Farah Khan Ali earrings and a ring to match it, the 36-year-old rounded off her look with a messy ponytail and thickly-lined eyes.

Sophie Choudry in a Monisha Jaisingh number. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry in a Monisha Jaisingh number. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput

The Raabta star looked dapper in a dark-hued suit teamed with a black shirt and brown shoes.

Sushant Singh Rajput at the Miss Diva 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sushant Singh Rajput at the Miss Diva 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

