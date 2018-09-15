Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 9 – Sept 15)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 9 – Sept 15)

While Janhvi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed us different ways to nail monotone outfits, Yami Gautam chose to wear what looked like gym wear in transit. Here's a compilation of some of the interesting airport looks of the week.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2018 8:00:36 am
Best airport looks, Best airport looks bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam, taapsee pannu, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varider Chawla)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Jazbaa actor known for her love for monotone outfits was once again spotted at the airport wearing a pair of black leggings and a matching top. She further layered it with a longline jacket and sneakers. While the look could have been tricky to pull off, Bachchan managed effortlessly. A pop of red on the lips accentuated her look very well.

Taapsee Pannu

The Manmarziyaan actor was clad in a black top and a matching longline shrug that was teamed with a pair of off-white, printed trousers. A tan bag and black oxfords were styled with her outfit.

Best airport looks, Best airport looks bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam, taapsee pannu, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Taapsee Pannu while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varider Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

Th Dhadak actor wore a pair of white distressed jeans and an oversized white T-shirt from Moschino. The tee had a funny message on it: Didn’t Know What To Wear Today So I Put This Designer T-Shirt”. She styled it with a pair of white daddy shoes and a huge blue pastel bag. Keeping her hair open and bare minimum make-up, she walked out of Mumbai airport with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Best airport looks, Best airport looks bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor in an all-white outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varider Chawla)

Kapoor was also seen donning a monochrome outfit which comprised of a pair of black leggings teamed with a white crop top. What’s intersting is how she added a splash of colour by teaming it with a floral print jacket. White sneakers and a blue sling bag were accessorised with her outfit.

Best airport looks, Best airport looks bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varider Chawla)

Yami Gautam

Gautam chose to go for what looked like a perfect gym gear. In grey comfy pants and a neon pink tank top, the actor looked rather cool.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

