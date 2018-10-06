Deepika Padukone, Manushi Chhillar and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 30 – Oct 6)

Here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Instagram)

Just like last week, when we spotted Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta and Malaika Arora opting for white and blue outfits while at the airport, this week too, it seems to be B-Town’s colour of choice. While Deepika Padukone opted for a white dress, Kajol picked a blue one and Ranveer Singh, a combination of both the colours. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting airport styles from this week.

Deepika Padukone

The actor picked a monotone dress from Rajesh Pratap Singh’s latest collection. The shirt-style, long dress featured a ruffled front and a knot around her waist. We must say that the dress is lovely and Padukone managed to pull it off effortlessly. Shaleena Nathani, who curated the look styled it with a pair of black strappy flats, a matching sling bag and a stack of bracelets. Minimal make-up and hair styled in a neat bun rounded off her look well.

Manushi Chhillar

The Haryana girl was clad in a pair of Bhane blue trousers teamed with a white shirt that she tucked in. Stylist Sheefa J. Gilani accessorised her outfit with a pair of white boots and a statement mini bag. Not only was her sartorial choice impressive, but her double braided hairdo also added glam to her look.

Ranveer Singh

The Bajirao Mastani star, who was headed to Delhi, picked a pair of white trousers teamed with a matching tee. It was his multi-coloured jacket that added an interesting element to his look. Dark sunnies and monochrome sneakers completed his outfit.

Kajol

The Helicopter Eela actor kept it comfortable yet stylish while sashaying down the airport. She was seen wearing a navy blue, collared maxi dress from Shruti Sancheti. Teaming her outfit with a pair of dark sunnies and a white handbag, she rounded off her look with a neat updo.

Vaani Kapoor

The actor showed a nice way to don the classic white-blue combo. Clad in a pair of skinny fit jeans, she teamed it with a white, long sleeves top and further accessorised with matching sneakers. For make-up, Kapoor went for bold red lips that helped add a pop of colour to her look.

Which one of these styles would you want to recreate? Do tell us in the comments section below.

