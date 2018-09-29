Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 23 – Sept 29)

While Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta sported white-blue outfits Shilpa Shetty opted for a monochrome number. Here's a compilation of some of the interesting airport looks of the week.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2018 8:00:01 am
anushka sharma, malaika arora, shilpa shetty, esha gupta, yami gautam, kiara advani, anushka sharma airport fashion, esha gupta airport fashion, shilpa shetty airport fashion, malaika arora airport fashion, yami gautam airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
White and blue seem to be the favourite colours of Bollywood celebrities these days as most of them have been spotted donning these hues while sashaying down the airport. While Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta and Malaika Arora sported a mix of both the colours, Shilpa Shetty picked a monochrome outfit. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting airport styles from this week.

Yami Gautam

The Kaabil actor looked ultra-chic in a pair of grey checkered trousers that she styled with a white crop top from Adidas. Casually carrying a black jacket, she accessorised her outfit with black oversized sunnies and a matching sling bag. Minimal make-up complemented her look well.

anushka sharma, malaika arora, shilpa shetty, esha gupta, yami gautam, kiara advani, anushka sharma airport fashion, esha gupta airport fashion, shilpa shetty airport fashion, malaika arora airport fashion, yami gautam airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Yami Gautam at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani

The Lust Stories actor was seen clad in a Karl Lagerfeld white tee that she teamed with a pair of red pants. We love her simple yet stylish looks and also the fact that it is easy to recreate. Beige shoes and glossy lips completed her look.

anushka sharma, malaika arora, shilpa shetty, esha gupta, yami gautam, kiara advani, anushka sharma airport fashion, esha gupta airport fashion, shilpa shetty airport fashion, malaika arora airport fashion, yami gautam airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Kiara Advani in a red and white outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Arora was spotted at Mumbai airport in a fuss-free chic avatar. She was seen in a pastel blue power suit that she teamed with a white tank top and matching sneakers.

anushka sharma, malaika arora, shilpa shetty, esha gupta, yami gautam, kiara advani, anushka sharma airport fashion, esha gupta airport fashion, shilpa shetty airport fashion, malaika arora airport fashion, yami gautam airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora exudes boss-lady vibes at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

Sharma was spotted with her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan as they returned to Mumbai after another promotional tour. The Pari actor, known for experimental airport fashion, once again enthralled us in a navy blue jumpsuit featuring white stripe detailing on the side panels of the pants and a V-neckline. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and an oversized handbag, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up and hair styled in a neat updo.

anushka sharma, malaika arora, shilpa shetty, esha gupta, yami gautam, kiara advani, anushka sharma airport fashion, esha gupta airport fashion, shilpa shetty airport fashion, malaika arora airport fashion, yami gautam airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty

The 43-year-old looked comfortable in a pair of black trousers and a white turtleneck. She styled her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, black oversized sunglasses and a fanny pack.

anushka sharma, malaika arora, shilpa shetty, esha gupta, yami gautam, kiara advani, anushka sharma airport fashion, esha gupta airport fashion, shilpa shetty airport fashion, malaika arora airport fashion, yami gautam airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty opted for a monochrome look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta

The model-turned-actor picked blue high-waist checkered pants and paired it with a white crop top. She completed her look with black cat-eye sunglasses and matching ballerinas. We think Gupta’s easy-breezy outfit is perfect for a sunny day. Also, we love how the fuschia bag added a pop of colour to her overall look.

anushka sharma, malaika arora, shilpa shetty, esha gupta, yami gautam, kiara advani, anushka sharma airport fashion, esha gupta airport fashion, shilpa shetty airport fashion, malaika arora airport fashion, yami gautam airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, airport fashion bollywood, latest airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Esha Gupta in checker pants and crop top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Which one of these styles would you want to recreate? Do tell us in the comments section below.

