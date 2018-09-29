Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 23 – Sept 29)

Here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

White and blue seem to be the favourite colours of Bollywood celebrities these days as most of them have been spotted donning these hues while sashaying down the airport. While Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta and Malaika Arora sported a mix of both the colours, Shilpa Shetty picked a monochrome outfit. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting airport styles from this week.

Yami Gautam

The Kaabil actor looked ultra-chic in a pair of grey checkered trousers that she styled with a white crop top from Adidas. Casually carrying a black jacket, she accessorised her outfit with black oversized sunnies and a matching sling bag. Minimal make-up complemented her look well.

Kiara Advani

The Lust Stories actor was seen clad in a Karl Lagerfeld white tee that she teamed with a pair of red pants. We love her simple yet stylish looks and also the fact that it is easy to recreate. Beige shoes and glossy lips completed her look.

Malaika Arora

Arora was spotted at Mumbai airport in a fuss-free chic avatar. She was seen in a pastel blue power suit that she teamed with a white tank top and matching sneakers.

Anushka Sharma

Sharma was spotted with her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan as they returned to Mumbai after another promotional tour. The Pari actor, known for experimental airport fashion, once again enthralled us in a navy blue jumpsuit featuring white stripe detailing on the side panels of the pants and a V-neckline. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and an oversized handbag, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up and hair styled in a neat updo.

Shilpa Shetty

The 43-year-old looked comfortable in a pair of black trousers and a white turtleneck. She styled her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, black oversized sunglasses and a fanny pack.

Esha Gupta

The model-turned-actor picked blue high-waist checkered pants and paired it with a white crop top. She completed her look with black cat-eye sunglasses and matching ballerinas. We think Gupta’s easy-breezy outfit is perfect for a sunny day. Also, we love how the fuschia bag added a pop of colour to her overall look.

Which one of these styles would you want to recreate? Do tell us in the comments section below.

