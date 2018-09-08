Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 2 – Sept 8)

Here’s a roundup of some interesting airport looks this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here’s a roundup of some interesting airport looks this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to nailing airport fashion, who better than our very own Bollywood fashionistas to take inspiration from? From pantsuits to saris and shararas, the actors have shown us different ways to glam and this time it was no different. Recently, we spotted Kangana Ranaut showing us two ways to nail monotone outfits. Meanwhile, Esha Gupta gave lessons on how to ace flared denim and crop top. Here’s a compilation of some of the interesting airport looks of the week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor looked stylish in a comfortable looking maxi dress that she layered with a matching jacket with red motifs. While the actor’s outfit was simple, she added oomph with accessories. The Chanel cuff added an interesting element to her look and so did the ‘MRS’ tote from Kayu. The actor rounded out her look with black shades and a pair of sneakers from Golden Goose Deluxe Brand.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut was recently seen in a plain white shirt with black button details on it that she styled with a straight fit, ankle-length pair of pants. Keeping her make-up bare minimum, she accessorised her outfit with a black sling bag and a pair of black oxford shoes.

Making a 180-degree turn, she was later spotted in an all-black outfit that included a dress with semi balloon sleeves and a Gucci bag clipped around her waist. Her signature curls tied up in a bun and brown round glasses rounded off her look. She added a pop of colour with her quirky yellow sandals from Prada and kept her makeup to a bare minimum.

Esha Gupta

The Rustom actor was dressed in a pair of flared denims from Dhruv Kapoor that she teamed with a blue crop top, featuring a knotted detail, from Madison. Stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, strappy heels, and a Long Champ sling bag. What we like the most about this look is that it’s very easy to recreate.

Shilpa Shetty

Shetty was seen in flared checkered trousers teamed with a black printed tee. A stack of bracelets, square sunnies and a statement fanny pack were styled with her outfit. Red lips and a sleek hairdo complemented her look well.

