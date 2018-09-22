Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 16 – Sept 22)

Here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Right from bright outfits to monotone ones, who better than the Bollywood actors to show us how to ace airport fashion like a pro? On this week’s list, we have Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who enthralled us with their latest sartorial choices. Here’s a compilation of some of the interesting airport looks of the week.

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport clad in grey jeans teamed with a white tank top, and a grey shrug. She added a pop of colour to her look by pairing it with pink sneakers. A black fanny pack and dark sunnies rounded off her look.

Alia Bhatt opts a grey outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt opts a grey outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

The Sui Dhaaga actor opted for an easy-breezy look as she was dressed in a sea green maxi dress featuring balloon sleeves from Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her outfit with a wine-coloured sling bag and accentuated her look with a dewy makeup palette.

She was also seen keeping it casual in a pair of cropped, distressed jeans and a maroon over-sized shirt. A pair of Gucci shoes, a sling bag and dark sunnies were accessorised with her outfit. We think she looked nice.

Anushka Sharma while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta

Gupta was seen in matching co-ordinates that included a pair of olive green joggers and a crop top. She further teamed it with a pair of geeky glasses while minimal make-up rounded off her look well.

Esha Gupta in an olive green outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta in an olive green outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor

Clad in an electric blue, pleated, long skirt teamed with a white ruffled shirt, the actor looked lovely. She layered it with a black jacket and black heels. Her blue sling bag really caught our attention and we think it complemented her outfit well. So did the pop of red on her lips and the soft curls.

Deepika Padukone

To learn how to wear a casual look with a dash of oomph, who better than Deepika Padukone to tell us why style should take a backseat when it comes to comfort. Recently, we spotted the Padmavaat actor in an uber-chic avatar when she walked out of the airport. She caught our attention with a pair of denim palazzo pants, a white razor black top, and a printed zipper-down bomber jacket. A pair of golden sunglasses and white sneakers rounded off her look.

Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was seen sporting a pair of shiny green joggers that she styled with a white tee and a black blazer. White sneakers and statement sunglasses were accessorised with her outfit. A nude makeup palette with sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd