Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Oct 7 – Oct 13)

Here are some interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Instagram)

On this week’s list, we have Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, who opted for matching co-ords. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha gave lessons on how to spice up basic white tees. Here’s a compilation of some of the interesting airport looks from this week.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika star gave an excellent example on how to sport a monochrome outfit while travelling. Her easy-breezy outfit consisted of a black, high-waist skirt teamed with a white Balenciaga tee, tucked-in. Black ankle-length boots, matching sunnies and a backpack was styled with her outfit.

Esha Gupta

Potterheads will surely love Gupta’s outfit as she chose to wear a white tee with the words ‘Muggle Born’ emblazoned on it. She kept her look chic by pairing it with checkered trousers. White sneakers and an orange bag rounded out her look.

Priyanka Chopra

While in transit, Chopra was clad in a pair of loose-fitted trousers teamed with a deep green, high-neck top. It was further layered with an oversized, checkered blazer that added elegance to her look. White mules and an orange handbag added a pop of colour to her dark-shaded outfit.

The Quantico actor was spotted donning a causal co-ord set and needless to say, she looked lovely. Hair neatly parted at the centre, a bright shade of lipstick and black sunnies completed her look. Our attention, however, was on the Gucci bag she was seen carrying and the red boots. The shoes not only added some colour to the outfit but made quite a statement. We feel it was a great choice and complemented the outfit.

Anushka Sharma

Just like Chopra’s matching co-ord set, Sharma too was seen wearing one in a shade of green. Dark sunnies, a blue handbag and a wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actor made for a glamorous entry at the airport as she picked a light blue Fendi, ruffled top featuring a tie-detail on it. It was combined with a pair of boot pants from Balenciaga, black sunglasses and a matching handbag.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha opted for the classic blue and white combo as she picked a pair of white-washed, ripped jeans and teamed it with a camisole and a shirt. White sneakers and black sunnies accentuated her outfit well.

Sonakshi Sinha at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan

The millennial was spotted wearing a pair of dark-hued, velvet joggers teamed with a matching jacket. A multi-coloured, checkered sling bag and blue sneakers were teamed with her attire. Minimal make-up and a neatly-tied ponytail rounded off her look.

Sara Ali Khan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd