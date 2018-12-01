Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shraddha Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Nov 25 – Dec 1)

This week, while Kangana Ranaut’s formal look had a classy touch to it, Shraddha Kapoor went for an uber-chic street style and Diana Penty kept her look simple in a maxi dress. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks from this week. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor

Kapoor looked ultra-chic in a white oversized tee teamed with denim joggers and white boots. Her holographic handbag too added an X-factor to her outfit. Although we liked her outfit, we think she could have styled her hair differently in a voluminous manner.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty opted for a printed maxi dress from Aapro that had an interesting cut-out detail in the neckline. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her outfit with a tan handbag, oversized dark sunnies and strappy flats. Minimal make-up and a messy updo rounded off her look well.

Kriti Sanon

Sanon was dressed in a noodle strap blue and black midi dress by Vedika M. The number with the plunging V-neckline and flared blue skirt with gingham prints, ruched at the waist looked lovely on her. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her outfit was rounded off with comfy white sneakers and black shades.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor sported a pair of skinny fit grey trousers and teamed it with a silk, lilac-hued top, both from H&M. She further layered it with a checkered grey longline overcoat from Miumiu. Combining the outfit with silver Tom Ford stilettos, black cat eye sunnies and a Miumiu handbag, we think she made a perfect winter style statement. A neat updo with nude make-up palette and deep red lips rounded off her look beautifully.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Padmaavat actor picked a pair of white-washed, ripped jeans teamed with a black sweatshirt, white sneakers and a statement handbag. Minimal make-up and tousled wavy hairdo complemented her look.

Kajol

Kajol looked lovely in a blue and white striped jumpsuit featuring a tie detailing on it. She combined it with an asymmetric semi-leather jacket that added oomph to her look. A statement watch and oversized sunglasses gave finishing touches to her look.

We think all the actors nailed airport fashion and couldn’t decide who looked better.