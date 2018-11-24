Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and more: Best airport looks of the week (Nov 18 – Nov 24)

Having trouble on deciding your next airport look? Take cues from the B-town actors on how to ace your travel style like a pro. While Anushka Sharma’s looks were chic and easy to recreate, Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit gave 90s vibes and Diana Penty showed us how to experiment with airport style. Here’s a roundup of some of the interesting airport looks from this week.

Janhvi Kapoor

Clad in a grey silk shirt teamed with a pair of black pants and matching boots, Kapoor’s outfit looked chic and comfortable. Giving accessories a complete miss, she rounded off her look with red lips and a neat updo.

While heading to Goa, the Dhadak actor opted for a white tee teamed with a pair of grey checkered, flared trousers. Teaming it with black shoes, her look reminded us of 90s street style. Hoop earrings and minimal make-up completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty

Shetty, who sashayed down the airport along with her husband Raj Kundra, was dressed in a pair of blue jeans teamed with a white knotted camisole. It was further layered with a denim jacket and accessorised with oversized sunnies and a pair of white sneakers.

Anushka Sharma

Not the one to go overboard, Anushka Sharma was recently spotted giving some major airport fashion goals in a black top teamed with black pants. But what we really liked about the look was how she layered it with a yellow jacket by Kanika Goyal x Babu The Painter. Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, the look was rounded out with a pair of sneakers and a Burberry bag. Hair parted at the side, minimal make-up and a radiant smile completed the look.

Sharma was spotted at the airport once again, clad in matching separates. The actor looked straight out of the gym — her outfit included joggers teamed with a black sports bra and a longline jacket. A black backpack and white sneakers were paired with her look.

Diana Penty

Penty picked a rather bold look for the airport — a high neck black top teamed with a pair of loose-fitted leather pants. White sneakers and a black handbag rounded off her look. We think she managed to pull off the outfit effortlessly.

If you are willing to experiment with your airport fashion, you can try out Penty’s and Sharma’s looks. But, if you want to stay in your comfort zone, Janhvi Kapoor’s looks are the way to go.