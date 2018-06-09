Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha: Best airport looks of the week (May 3 – June 9)

From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha, here’s a roundup of some of the interesting airport looks. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha, here’s a roundup of some of the interesting airport looks. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Last week, we saw Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora taking their fashion game up a notch while sashaying down the airport in comfortable and stylish dresses. And this week, we spotted actors like Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan keeping it simple in trousers or jeans and tee combos. Here’s a roundup of some of the interesting airport looks.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor was spotted on her way to London wearing a black jumpsuit that featured a tie-detail on the waist. She further styled it with an ivory trench coat. Accessorising her attire with a pair of black boots and a matching tote bag, we think she made a chic style statement. Keeping her make-up minimal, she tied her curly hair into a low ponytail.

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a black, tucked-in tee, which featured a cut-out detail on the neckline, and styled it with a pair of flared jeans and a black leather jacket. A quilted handbag with a pair of sneakers, dark sunnies and a statement watch rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Dressed in a white Gucci sweatshirt with an angry tiger print on it, paired with athleisure pants, the actor looked comfortable. She complemented her look with statement sunglasses, Saint Laurant sneakers and her trusted Hermes bag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gucci. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gucci. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi

Qureshi went with summer-friendly tones and we like the striped blue wrap-around dress she picked. Giving a very oriental feel, the actor rounded out her look with a tight bun and strappy heels.

Huma Qureshi at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

The Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor was seen wearing a pair of black trousers teamed with a light grey tucked-in top. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement watch and a black backpack. A dewy make-up palette with tousled hair gave finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu

Pannu kept it trendy in a pair of denims featuring stripes on its side panels. She styled her outfit with a white, full sleeves, crop top featuring a tie-detail, which added an interesting element to her look. She combined her outfit with a white backpack and printed sneakers. Would you like to recreate her look?

Taapsee Pannu keeps it chic. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu keeps it chic. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg star served some colourful style inspiration as she opted for a tangerine hoodie from Adidas teamed with a pair of ripped, black jeans. What’s interesting is how she teamed her outfit with a black cap, which also added a fun element to her look. White sneakers and an over-sized sling bag were accessorised with her outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha in Adidas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in Adidas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose ensemble would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

