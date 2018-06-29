Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 24 – June 30)

From Priyanka Chopra to Parineeti Chopra, here are a few interesting airport looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) From Priyanka Chopra to Parineeti Chopra, here are a few interesting airport looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Thinking of travelling but can’t figure out what to wear? Well, we have got you covered! From Priyanka Chopra’s stunning athleisure look to Parineeti Chopra’s formal outfit and Swara Bhaskar’s mini dress, let’s take style inspirations from the B-town actors on what the latest trends in airport fashion are. Here are a few interesting looks from this week.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra along with Nick Jonas was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to the US. The Quantico star opted for black athleisure co-ords. But what’s interesting is the way she teamed it with stilettos — while most actors would prefer to give it a sporty look and pair it with sneakers. She further accessorised her outfit with a Louis Vuitton backpack and went for a fresh make-up look.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra

The Golmaal Again actor showed us how one can keep it comfortable in semi-formal wear when she stepped out in a pair of blue denim jeans that was teamed with a cotton camisole and layered with a matching stylish jacket. A pair of quirky Givenchy sneakers and a Chanel bag added finishing touches to her look.

Parineeti Chopra in formals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra in formals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For another appearance at the airport, Chopra channelled some girl-next-door vibes in a pair of flared denim jeans that was paired with a basic Levi’s white tee, tucked in. To pep up her outfit, she accessorised with the currently ruling large silver hoops.

Kajol

Like Parineeti, Kajol too showed how to amp up denims. The actor was spotted at the airport in a black camisole-blazer combo that was teamed with belted dark blue denims. We like the fashion-forward nude cat-eyed sunnies she complemented her look with.

Kajol in a black-blue combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kajol in a black-blue combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhaskar

The Veere Di Wedding actor showed an interesting way to wear a mini dress while travelling. While minis are mostly prefered as party outfits, Bhaskar teamed her printed one with a denim jacket to give it a casual touch. Strappy shoes with oversized sunnies completed her look.

Swara Bhaskar in a mini dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhaskar in a mini dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd