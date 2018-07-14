Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 8 – Jul 14)

From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Need some travel style goals for the weekend? We have got you covered! From Priyanka Chopra’s black and blue formal look to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s easy-breezy style statement, here’s a compilation of a few interesting airport looks by the Bollywood celebrities, from whom you can take inspiration.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s tangerine power suit is the brightest formal wear you’ll see

This week, most the Bollywood stars were seen opting for the colour black while travelling. From Malaika Arora’s dungaree to Sonam Kapoor’s blazer and culottes combo, here’s a compilation of a few interesting airport looks of this week.

Alia Bhatt

When it comes to her travel wardrobe, the Raazi actor prefers to keep her joggers and athleisure outfits handy. Staying true to her self, Bhatt stepped out looking cute in a pair of olive green joggers, teamed with a matching camisole and jacket. Black shades, her trusted Off-White sling and white sneakers rounded out her look nicely.

Deepika Padukone

For someone who has always spoken about how fashion is more about comfort and not following trends, Padukone proved her point with her latest travel style. She picked a white camisole that was teamed with a pair of stylish black pants from Proenza Schouler. Nude make-up, round sunglasses and black Nike sneakers rounded out her look. The only thing that did not work was her brown YSL handbag, but it sure can be overlooked.

Deepika Padukone in Proenza Schouler. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in Proenza Schouler. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut has the sassiest red bag and boots for her jazzy blue airport look

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who sashayed down the airport along with husband Anand Ahuja, opted for an oversized blazer, which she styled with culottes and white sneakers. Dark sunnies and a beige handbag were accessorised with her outfit.

Sonam Kapoor in an all-black ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in an all-black ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra

Another fashionista known for her iconic travel looks is Priyanka Chopra. Spotted at the Mumbai airport en route New York, the Quantico actor kept it classy in a black camisole and ripped blue jeans, which was worn with a jacket and a charm locket chain. Silver and red hoops added finishing touches to her look.

Priyanka Chopra while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Add some extra oomph to your travel style like Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl was seen in a really cute black dungaree, which she teamed with a white tee and a pair of white Louboutin shoes. With hair tied in a neat, high bun, she complemented her look with a touch of blush on her cheeks, soft pink lip shade, classic round sunnies and a Gucci tote.

Malaika Arora in a black dungaree. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a black dungaree. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd