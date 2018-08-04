Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 29 – Aug 4)

From Kangana Ranaut to Kiara Advani, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) From Kangana Ranaut to Kiara Advani, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Can’t figure out what to wear for your next travel style? Well, we have got you covered! Right from Kangana Ranaut’s bright-hued pantsuit to Kiara Advani’s refreshing take on quirky fashion, here’s a compilation of some of the best airport looks of the week.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt made a stylish entry at the airport in a pair of black jeggings teamed with a matching V-neck lace top and boots. The most striking feature of her look was the red belt bag from Balenciaga that also helped break the monotony of her dark ensemble.

Kiara Advani

For her travel attire, the Lust Stories actor chose to take the comfortable route in a quirky black tee, with ‘Let’s not bug each other’, written on it, along with two printed bugs embossed on the top. She teamed it with a pair of black distressed jeans and rounded out her look with black sunnies, a matching bag and nude pumps.

For another airport appearances, the actor picked a bright red sweatshirt with ‘Hug Dealer’ printed across the front. The easy piece was worn with a pair of distressed blue denims, and Advani complemented her look with cat-eyed shades and nude pumps.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor was spotted at Mumbai airport clad in a baby pink pantsuit and a white tee. The actor’s travel look was styled with a white Gucci sling and a pair of sneakers. She rounded it out with a pair of brown rimmed sunnies, minimal make-up and hair coiffed into a high ponytail.

The actor also looked gorgeous in a blue salwar from Pero by Aneeth Arora. It was teamed up with pink juttis from Needle Dust. With hair untied, the look was completed with a pair of shades.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

