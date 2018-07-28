Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 22 – Jul 28)

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

From Yami Gautam’s embroidered Anita Dongre dress to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yellow sweatshirt, last week, the B-town actors were seen donning brighter hues. However, this week, actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have mostly been spotted wearing whites, blacks and blues. Here’s a compilation of a few interesting airport looks from this week.

Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actor showed a new way to sport the denim-on-denim trend. Wearing a pair of jeans from Bhane, she teamed it with a striped kurta. She further layered it with a longline, white-washed denim jacket by Stella McCartney. Minimal make-up and tousled hairdo rounded off her look.

Ranveer Singh

For his travel style, Ranveer Singh kept it bright yet subtle. Wearing a pair of light blue trousers teamed with a baby pink sweatshirt and a matching cap, the actor looked suave. He paired it with a pair of white sneakers to add a sporty touch. A belt bag by Gucci was accessorised with his attire.

Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport in an subtly suave look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport in an subtly suave look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For her appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a black midi dress that she layered with a matching long coat. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star complemented her outfit with black slip-ons and bold red lips. Subtle, yet striking, don’t you think?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an all-black outfit at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an all-black outfit at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu. It was worn with a matching sleeveless blouse, accessorised with a pastel pink handbag and a killer pair of sunnies. With a dewy sheen, a small black bindi and hair coiffed into a neat bun, the actor rounded out her look well.

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a white sheer sari at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a white sheer sari at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport channelling some ultra-cool vibes in a white crochet crop top by Ronny Kobo. She styled it with a pair of flared jeans and crop white shrug. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of white shoes and black oversized sunnies, Chopra looked lovely.

Whose look would you like to recreate the next time you travel? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd