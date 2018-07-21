Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 15 – Jul 21)

From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While last week, most of the Bollywood stars were seen opting for black while travelling, this week we saw most of the actors donning myriad hues and tints. From Yami Gautam’s embroidered dress to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yellow sweatshirt, here’s a compilation of a few interesting airport looks from this week.

Evelyn Sharma

Sharma looked cute as a button in a blue dress with subtle embroidery on it from The Burnt Soul. She further amped up her look with a pair of multi-coloured sneakers that added sporty vibes to her look. Minimal make-up and half-tied hair completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actor was dressed in a lemon yellow sweatshirt, worn atop a cool blue denim. Black sunnies, shiny sneakers and a star print brown handbag added oomph to her easy look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

Karan Johar stepped out in a monochrome ensemble that he complemented with hexagonal shades. We like how he styled his half-sleeved hoodie with a white tee and further added a pop of colour to his look with red sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor

The 21-year-old picked up a soft white maxi dress with colourful floral patterns woven on the shoulders. With silver sandals and middle-parted hair, the starlet rounded out her look well.

Deepika Padukone

The Piku star worked her airport look like a pro in a pair of monochrome joggers and layered it with a denim jacket. Fashionable yet fuss-free, she rounded off her look with a pair of Lennon glasses, white sneakers and gold baubles.

Deepika Padukone kept her airport fashion comfortable. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam

Slaying in a bright white dress with yellow and green prints, she walked back to the bay. Teaming it with an over-sized jacket from Anita Dongre’s grass root collection, she styled it with white sneakers.

Yami Gautam looked lovely in an Anita Dongre number. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam looked lovely in an Anita Dongre number. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate the next time you travel? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd