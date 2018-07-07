Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 1 – Jul 7)

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are a few interesting looks from this week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are a few interesting looks from this week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Last week, we saw the Chopra sisters, Priyanka and Parineeti giving some amazing travel style goals. While Priyanka went for an athleisure look, Parineeti kept it sharp in a formal outfit. On this week’s list, we have actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, who showed some chic yet comfortable ways to dress up. Let’s take style inspirations from the B-town actors on what the latest trends in airport fashion are.

Kriti Sanon

The Raabta actor opted for a pair of olive green track pants teamed with a crop top of a similar colour. Keeping things chic and comfortable, she paired it with a matching jacket, oversized shades and white sneakers. We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Wearing a moss green kurti with intricately embroidered chikankari work, the Dhadak actor looked lovely. She teamed her kurti with a pair of white palazzos and accessorised with metal baubles, including bangles. A Chanel sling, silver moon danglers from Hyperbole Accessories and Fizzy Goblet jutis rounded out her look nicely.

Continuing her love for ethnic apparels, she was once again spotted wearing a dove-grey kurti with black and orange thread work along with shiny black palazzos. Her hair was tied in a top knot and her outfit was accessorised with statement silver earrings and the same Chanel sling bag.

Anushka Sharma

Dressed in a blue striped wrap-around dress, the Pari actor gave us inspirations in casual dressing. She paired it with stark white sneakers and accessorised with just a watch. She rounded off her look with minimal make-up and tousled hairdo.

Shruti Haasan

Haasan looked lovely in a denim mini teamed with a printed crop jacket that added an interesting element to it. She further teamed her outfit with a pair of matching sneakers and a handbag. Minimal make-up and hair styled in an updo gave finishing touches to her look.

Whose look would you prefer to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

