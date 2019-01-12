Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 6 – Jan 12)https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/best-airport-looks-of-the-week-jan-6-jan-12-5533729/

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 6 – Jan 12)

While Deepika Padukone aced an all-black look, Kangana Ranaut exuded elegance in plaids. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of the week.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, sonam kapoor, kiara advani, deepika padukone airport fashion, sonam kapoor airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of the week. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While last week we saw the dominance of formal outfits, this week, B-town celebrities were spotted giving some major winter fashion inspiration. While Deepika Padukone aced an all-black look, Kangana Ranaut exuded elegance in plaids. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Deepika Padukone

If you want to opt for an all-black look, take cues from Padukone. The actor aced her travel style in a high-neck sweater teamed with black jeans and another matching longline sweater. With black boots, handbag and sunnies, we think she looked ultra-chic.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, sonam kapoor, kiara advani, deepika padukone airport fashion, sonam kapoor airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor

Known for her excellent airport fashion, Kapoor impressed us in a printed, crop jumpsuit to which she added a formal touch by styling it with a white blazer. She accentuated her outfit with a black belt and a statement handbag. We also love those curls that complemented her look well.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, sonam kapoor, kiara advani, deepika padukone airport fashion, sonam kapoor airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Sonam Kapoor at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

We like how Ranaut paired her plaid dress from Marks and Spencer with the stockings and casually carried a Miumiu overcoat. With H&M shoes and Lady Dior handbag, we think she looked comfortable and chic.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, sonam kapoor, kiara advani, deepika padukone airport fashion, sonam kapoor airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was also spotted at the airport looking lovely in a grey maxi dress from the label Injiri. We really like how it was paired with a white shirt and teamed with a long cape jacket. The look was rounded out with a cute yellow backpack and a pair of black boots. Keeping the make-up minimal, the actor gave quite a lesson in layering.

Kiara Advani

Advani channeled winter airport fashion in a pair of black pants teamed with a light-hued sweatshirt, black boots and an Off-White sling bag.

Advertising

Whose look would you like to recreate?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga promotions: Sonam Kapoor's latest looks are a lot of fun
2 Want to look sharp? Take cues from Sonam Kapoor on how to get it right
3 Kangana Ranaut looks every bit of a queen in this gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani sari