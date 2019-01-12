Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 6 – Jan 12)

While last week we saw the dominance of formal outfits, this week, B-town celebrities were spotted giving some major winter fashion inspiration. While Deepika Padukone aced an all-black look, Kangana Ranaut exuded elegance in plaids. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Deepika Padukone

If you want to opt for an all-black look, take cues from Padukone. The actor aced her travel style in a high-neck sweater teamed with black jeans and another matching longline sweater. With black boots, handbag and sunnies, we think she looked ultra-chic.

Sonam Kapoor

Known for her excellent airport fashion, Kapoor impressed us in a printed, crop jumpsuit to which she added a formal touch by styling it with a white blazer. She accentuated her outfit with a black belt and a statement handbag. We also love those curls that complemented her look well.

Kangana Ranaut

We like how Ranaut paired her plaid dress from Marks and Spencer with the stockings and casually carried a Miumiu overcoat. With H&M shoes and Lady Dior handbag, we think she looked comfortable and chic.

The actor was also spotted at the airport looking lovely in a grey maxi dress from the label Injiri. We really like how it was paired with a white shirt and teamed with a long cape jacket. The look was rounded out with a cute yellow backpack and a pair of black boots. Keeping the make-up minimal, the actor gave quite a lesson in layering.

Kiara Advani

Advani channeled winter airport fashion in a pair of black pants teamed with a light-hued sweatshirt, black boots and an Off-White sling bag.

Whose look would you like to recreate?