Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 27 – Feb 2)

While last week, we saw Deepika Padukone showing us how to nail an all-black outfit and Kangana Ranaut’s style exuded elegance, this week the celebs give lessons on how to ace winter wear. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor was spotted at the airport looking lovely in a white, bow tie, silk shirt from Dolce & Gabbana that she paired with a cashmere coat from the same label and trousers by Stella McCartney. The look was accessorised with heels from Burberry, sunnies and a Hermes handbag.

On another occasion, the actor was seen wearing a black, leather, peplum jacket teamed with blue denims and knee-length boots. A Louis Vuitton backpack and a messy updo rounded off her look nicely.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor kept her look simple yet chic in a white, oversized tee teamed with blue jeans and a black leather jacket from Maison Valentino that she casually carried over her shoulders. Black handbag and white sneakers completed her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor exuded elegance in a white high-neck sweater teamed with blue jeans, a black overcoat and matching thigh-high boots. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with a sling bag.

Kiara Advani

Advani too was seen wearing a pair of black boots that she paired with jeans and a white high-neck sweater. A striped bag from Off-White and retro sunnies gave finishing touches to her outfit.

Whose look would you like to recreate?