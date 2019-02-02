Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 27 – Feb 2)https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/best-airport-looks-of-the-week-jan-27-feb-2-5565896/

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 27 – Feb 2)

While Deepika Padukone kept her look simple yet chic, Kangana Ranaut and Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial choices exuded elegance. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, kiara advani, janhvi kapoor, deepika padukone airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, janhvi kapoor airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While last week, we saw Deepika Padukone showing us how to nail an all-black outfit and Kangana Ranaut’s style exuded elegance, this week the celebs give lessons on how to ace winter wear. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor was spotted at the airport looking lovely in a white, bow tie, silk shirt from Dolce & Gabbana that she paired with a cashmere coat from the same label and trousers by Stella McCartney. The look was accessorised with heels from Burberry, sunnies and a Hermes handbag.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, kiara advani, janhvi kapoor, deepika padukone airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, janhvi kapoor airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, the actor was seen wearing a black, leather, peplum jacket teamed with blue denims and knee-length boots. A Louis Vuitton backpack and a messy updo rounded off her look nicely.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, kiara advani, janhvi kapoor, deepika padukone airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, janhvi kapoor airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor kept her look simple yet chic in a white, oversized tee teamed with blue jeans and a black leather jacket from Maison Valentino that she casually carried over her shoulders. Black handbag and white sneakers completed her outfit.

kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, kiara advani, janhvi kapoor, deepika padukone airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, janhvi kapoor airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor exuded elegance in a white high-neck sweater teamed with blue jeans, a black overcoat and matching thigh-high boots. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with a sling bag.

Kiara Advani

Advani too was seen wearing a pair of black boots that she paired with jeans and a white high-neck sweater. A striped bag from Off-White and retro sunnies gave finishing touches to her outfit.

Advertising
kangana ranaut, deepika padukone, kiara advani, janhvi kapoor, deepika padukone airport fashion, kangana ranaut airport fashion, kiara advani airport fashion, janhvi kapoor airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Kiara Advani at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Malaika Arora rocks a floral maxi dress; Sonam Kapoor not so much
2 Nushrat Bharucha turns into a bride for this cover shoot; see pics
3 Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh as a daisy in this lovely floral dress