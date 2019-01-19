While last week, we saw Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora acing monochrome looks, this week sees the B-town celebs nailing simple yet chic winter airport styles. While Padukone showed how to nail an all-black outfit, Kangana Ranaut’s style exuded elegance. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Deepika Padukone

The Piku actor was spotted at Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit that included a black tunic top paired with black sheer stockings that were further styled with a matching jacket and black boots. Padukone accessorised her Givenchy outfit with a black handbag. The pop of red on the lips helped break the monotony of the outfit.

The actor was also spotted clad in a pair of flared legged trousers teamed with a black Givenchy hoodie and a matching handbag, Padukone kept her look simple and stylish.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut kept her look chic in a pair of light blue jeans teamed with a striped shirt, tucked in. The grey overcoat added elegance to her look. A Dior handbag and black sunnies rounded off her semi-formal look.

Sonam Kapoor

Kapoor aced her airport look in a black hoodie with the words ‘BOLLYWOOD PRINCESS’ emblazoned on it. It was teamed with a white tee, black trousers and high-top shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor looked lovely in a grey coordinates that comprised of a jogger, a sweatshirt and sneakers. With minimal make-up and hair tied into a ponytail, Kapoor rounded off her look.

Pooja Hedge

Hedge was seen wearing an all-black outfit to which she added some colour by pairing it with a dual-toned jacket. We think she looked really nice.

Whose look would you like to recreate?