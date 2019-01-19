Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 13 – Jan 19)

Looking for some chic airport styles? Take cues from these B-town celebrities on how to ace travel style. While Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora showed how to nail a monochrome look, Kangana Ranaut’s ethnic attire exuded elegance. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 actor looked lovely in a white tee teamed with a pair of denims and further paired it with a light pink blazer. A pair of white sneakers and Louis Vuitton bag were accessorised with her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While returning from Paris, the Veere Di Wedding was seen with son Taimur and while he did manage to get his share of attention, it was difficult to look away from the actor. Blending style with comfort, Khan donned a black tee and teamed that with a pair of black trousers. The ensemble was paired with a sleeveless leather jacket. This upped the glamour quotient quite a bit.

Khan was once again spotted at the Mumbai airport while returning from Chennai dressed in a pair of flared-legged jeans that she teamed with a printed white tee. What we liked is how she styled it with a black jacket that added oomph to her look. Black sunnies and white sneakers completed her look.

Deepika Padukone

The Paadmavat actor was clad in a pair of black jeans and boots teamed with a white high-neck sweater that she further styled with another matching, beaded sweater. With a black handbag and sunnies, her look was rounded off with minimal make-up.

Malaika Arora

Like Padukone, Arora too picked a pair of black pants and boots that she combined with a white sweatshirt featuring a sequinned, quirky print on it. The emblazonment also added a pop of colour to her look. A black oversized handbag with a neutral make-up palette complemented her look.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut went for an ethnic ensemble that included a Cashmere phiran from the label Kashmir Box. Departing from her characteristic style of wearing a sari, the actor looked chic in this attire. A red bag from Gucci and black sunnies completed the look.

Whose look would you like to recreate?