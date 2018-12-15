Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 9 – Dec 15)

Celebrities know how to bring their A-game when it comes to airport fashion. This week, while Kangana Ranaut gave us three distinct airport looks that are trendy and can be easily recreated, Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty’s simple yet stylish outfits made heads turn. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks from this week.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty opted for a pair of high-waisted black joggers teamed with a white tee and further layered it with a leather jacket. Oversized sunnies and black shoes rounded off her look.

Alia Bhatt

The actor was seen donning a pair of black pants teamed with a printed black hoodie and matching sneakers. She cleverly added a pop of colour to her look by pairing it with bright red handbag, which helped break the monotony.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut, who was seen sashaying down for the third time in a row this week, nailed her airport fashion yet again. This time she picked a checkered shirt dress by Ralph Lauren that she paired with a cashmere scarf from Zadig & Voltaire and black boots. She also casually carried a denim jacket on her hand and a Louis Vuitton backpack.

For another look, she wore a monochrome polka-dotted mini dress from Prada and teamed it with a bubblegum pink overcoat by Maison Valentino that added a vibrancy to her look. Teaming her outfit with white peep-toe heels from Kurt Geiger and a matching Strathberry handbag, she rounded off her look with a neat updo.

Previously, the Manikarnika actor was seen heading towards Delhi wearing a white hi-low sweater from Fendi that featured a red neckline detailing on it. Combining it with blue skinny jeans from Topshop and a pair of black Lous Vuitton boots, Ranaut looked lovely.

Which look would you like to recreate?