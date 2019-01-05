Toggle Menu
Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 30 – Jan 5)

While Karisma Kapoor's experimental take on the power suit made heads turn, Kangana Ranaut's outfit gave boss lady vibes. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While last week we saw the dominance of athleisure wear with celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma embracing them as travel gears, this week it was mostly about formal outfits.

Karisma Kapoor’s experimental take on the power suit made heads turn, meanwhile, Ranaut gave boss lady vibes. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Wearing a grey tee teamed with olive green trousers and black blazer, Fernandez’s airport look is a nice blend of formal and casual. Teaming her outfit with black sneakers and a matching handbag, the pop of red on the lips added colour to her outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty

Shetty sported a grey, pinstripe pantsuit teamed with a cropped, checkered top and flats. Considering it’s her travel style, we like her minimalistic fashion statement.

Athiya Shetty at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

The actor looked like the boss lady she is in a H&M blazer teamed with a matching pair of trousers. The look was rounded out with a Dior bag and shoes, and a pair of black sunnies.

Kangana Ranaut in a H&M suit. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, the Manikarnika actor impressed us in a Global Desi printed maxi dress teamed with tan boots from Jimmy Choo and a Zadig & Voltaire scarf. She further carried a denim jacket from Gucci and a yellow Zara bag. We think her outfit is a great choice for winter fashion.

Kangana Ranaut in Global Desi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor took her formal look to a new level by teaming her longline striped blazer and matching trousers with a floral printed kurta.

Whose look would you like to recreate?

