Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 30 – Jan 5)

While last week we saw the dominance of athleisure wear with celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma embracing them as travel gears, this week it was mostly about formal outfits.

Karisma Kapoor’s experimental take on the power suit made heads turn, meanwhile, Ranaut gave boss lady vibes. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Wearing a grey tee teamed with olive green trousers and black blazer, Fernandez’s airport look is a nice blend of formal and casual. Teaming her outfit with black sneakers and a matching handbag, the pop of red on the lips added colour to her outfit.

Athiya Shetty

Shetty sported a grey, pinstripe pantsuit teamed with a cropped, checkered top and flats. Considering it’s her travel style, we like her minimalistic fashion statement.

Kangana Ranaut

The actor looked like the boss lady she is in a H&M blazer teamed with a matching pair of trousers. The look was rounded out with a Dior bag and shoes, and a pair of black sunnies.

On another occasion, the Manikarnika actor impressed us in a Global Desi printed maxi dress teamed with tan boots from Jimmy Choo and a Zadig & Voltaire scarf. She further carried a denim jacket from Gucci and a yellow Zara bag. We think her outfit is a great choice for winter fashion.

Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor took her formal look to a new level by teaming her longline striped blazer and matching trousers with a floral printed kurta.

Whose look would you like to recreate?