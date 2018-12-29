Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 23 – Dec 29)

If you are looking for some chic and comfortable airport fashion this winter, who better than the B-town actors to take inspiration from? On this week’s list, while Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif aced winter airport fashion in athleisure, Sonam Kapoor’s formal look can be easily recreated. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif opted for an all-black outfit that included a pair of black trousers teamed with a long sleeves top and ankle-length boots. She gave accessories and make-up a complete miss.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt looked chic in a pair of high-waisted ripped jeans teamed with a crop white jacket and matching sneakers. A mustard yellow handbag went well with her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actor picked a monochrome sweater that she styled with a black leather jacket, matching pants and boots. We really like how she kept her make-up minimal and accessorised her outfit with a tan handbag and oversized sunnies.

Anushka Sharma

Sharma sashayed down the airport clad in a white athleisure outfit from Fila India. Featuring quirky prints on it, the attire which included a pair of matching joggers and hoodie seemed comfortable. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a black Chanel handbag and white Adidas sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut

Like Sharma, Ranaut too picked an athleisure outfit. The Manikarnika actor was seen in a Gucci logo ensemble that included a pair of track pants and a bomber jacket. She further paired with it a black overcoat from Moncler and Louis Vuitton sneakers. Her white Gucci sling bag complemented her outfit really well.

Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actor upped her ante as she stepped out in a black suit. Teaming it with a white top and white sneakers, the wrap around blazer gave structure to her look. Her make-up, complete with red lips and light smokey eyes, added to the magic.

Whose airport would you like to recreate?