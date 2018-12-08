Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 2 – Dec 8)

This week, while Kangana Ranaut went for a mix of traditional attire with a sporty touch to it, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani’s ultra-chic looks made heads turn. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks from this week.

Kangana Ranaut

While at the airport, Ranaut took the traditional route and opted for a pastel blue Khadi sari from Runaway Bicycle that she teamed with a butter yellow, round neck blouse. She further accessorised her outfit with a black sling bag from Chanel and dark sunnies. We like how instead of stilettoes or flats, the Manikarnika actor styled her outfit with casual shoes from H&M that added a sporty touch to her look. Her ensemble is comfortable and stylish at the same time.

While returning to Mumbai, Ranaut went for a similar look and picked a green-hued sari from the same brand that she teamed with a white blouse.

Kiara Advani

Clad in a pair of jeans and a black camisole layered with a trench coat and knee-length boots, Advani’s bold style statement has got our thumbs up. She further combined her outfit with an Off-White bag and oversized sunnies.

Anushka Sharma

The Sui Dhaaga actor looked lovely in a striped, tailored pantsuit from mango teamed with a white graphic tee and matching Dior sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While heading to Dubai to attend the Masala Awards 2018, Khan opted for a blue outfit. She was dressed in matching separates that included a pair of joggers and a sweatshirt from Rag and Bone. Giving her look an elegant touch, she styled her attire with a statement watch, dark aviators and a tan handbag. Keeping in mind that it is the winter season, her outfit is a great choice to sport while in transit. Keeping her make-up minimal, she tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

While returning back from Dubai, Khan was spotted in a denim shirt teamed with black pants and matching boots. She added a funky touch to her look by accessorising with red-frame sunnies.

Parineeti Chopra

Chopra, while returning from Jodhpur after the grand wedding of her sister Priyanka, picked a fusion outfit by Payal Khandwala and we think she looked lovely. Her outfit comprised of white flared trousers and a matching top that was layered with a velvet, maroon cape jacket. We also like how stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised her outfit with a silver necklace that added oomph to her look.

We think all the actors nailed their looks.