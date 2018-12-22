Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 16 – Dec 22)

When it comes to effortless and chic airport fashion, who better than the Bollywood celebrities to take inspiration from? On this week’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who aced winter airport fashion in a formal outfit while Anushka Sharma’s unusual and bold choice made heads turn. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor looked extremely chic in a black pleated Prada skirt teamed with a red Gucci top, a sling bag by Chanel and red peep-toe heels from Kurt Gieger.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma went for the classic denim-on-denim trend but made for an unusual and rather bold choice. Her ensemble included a pair of flared jeans teamed with a denim trench coat featuring cut-out detailing on the sleeves. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up.

Kiara Advani

Advani picked an all-white outfit while sashaying down the airport. But she added a pop of colour of to her ensemble by opting for a neon orange, crop jacket that helped break the monotony and added an X-factor her look. A fanny pack and sneakers completed her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Hydari opted for a pair of distressed jeans teamed with a black top, tucked-in. Simple yet stylish, she accessorised her outfit with a sling bag, oversized dark sunnies and a statement watch. Minimal make-up and a wavy hairdo complemented her look.

Priyanka Chopra

While heading toward JFK International airport, Chopra looked like a boss lady in a red pantsuit by Topshop. Pairing the bold red hue with a white top she looked rather sophisticated in her recent airport look. A pair of white boots and black sunnies rounded off her look well.

Which look would you like to recreate?