Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 5 – Aug 11)

Take a look at some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While last week Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt showed glamourous and quirky ways to nail airport fashion, we have Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora slaying in white in this week’s list. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Sophie Choudry went for vibrant outfits. Here’s a compilation of the best airport looks of the week.

Malaika Arora

Arora opted for a white printed tee with a pair of matching jeans. She added an interesting touch to her look in the form of thigh-high tan coloured boots and accessorised with a brown handbag. Minimal make-up and black sunnies rounded off her look well.

Malaika Arora while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actor picked a denim matching co-ords for her airport look. The printed outfit was teamed with a bright red backpack that helped break the monotony of her outfit. Glossy lips and tousled hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Alia Bhatt sports a denim outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh

When it comes to donning vibrant hues, Ranveer Singh always has something to offer. The actor made a strong style statement in a royal blue outfit from Versace. Teaming his looking with white sneakers and black sunglasses, the actor looked dashing.

Ranveer Singh in all-blue. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh in all-blue. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

Known for her great street style, the actor once again showed it off in a pair of ripped jeans and an over-sized white tee. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a statement watch.

Anushka Sharma in a blue-white combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in a blue-white combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry

Choudry showed a colourful way to dress up while travelling as she opted for a pair of red flared trousers teamed with a grey top. Besides, she teamed her outfit with a cropped denim jacket casually worn over the shoulders. Accessorising her outfit with black sunnies and a matching handbag, she beautifully rounded off her look.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

