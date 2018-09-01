Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 26 – Sept 1)

Take a look at some interesting airport looks of this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at some interesting airport looks of this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On this week’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, who showed us colourful ways to dress up while sashaying down the airport. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s monotone travel style is chic, comfortable and easy to recreate. Here’s a compilation of the best airport looks of the week.

Priyanka Chopra

Styled by Ami Patel, the Quantico star was spotted wearing a black tee paired with a mustard coloured jacket from Cinq à Sept. The actor carried off the denim look with elan. And while we really like the look, what actually caught our attention was the Gucci handbag. The look was rounded off with a pair of black shades and black boots.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt was spotted sashaying down the airport clad in a white camisole teamed with a pair of blue jeans. She layered it with a tangerine, longline jacket and black ankle-length boots that added an interesting element to her look. Well, that’s not all. A statement bum bag added a chic touch to her look.

Alia Bhatt while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actor was seen in a plum colour flared trouser, that she paired with a sleeveless black top with button detailing on one shoulder from Balmain. She carried a blue pastel sling bag and a floral jacket with her and went for a long liner make-up and blush pink lips.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks lovely in a Balmain top and flared trousers. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak star was also seen at the airport recently, looking lovely in a floral print white and purple Anarkali featuring a plunging neckline. Combining her outfit with silver jhumkis and matching juttis, she rounded her look well.

Janhvi Kapoor opts for ethnic wear. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor opts for ethnic wear. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone

Padukone picked an all-black outfit that included a pair of black joggers, a black camisole, and a matching handbag. Carrying a denim jacket in her hand, she rounded off her look with white sneakers.

Deepika Padukone dressed in an all-black outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone dressed in an all-black outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the actor had stepped out in a white kurta-pyjama combo that she accessorized with tan shoes, black sunnies and a Saint Laurent handbag. Although we are not a huge fan of this look, we love the fact it seems extremely comfortable and perfect for the hot humid weather.

Deepika Padukone in a white ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in a white ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

