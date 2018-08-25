Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 19 – Aug 25)

Take a look at some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While last week, actors like Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone gave some great travel style inspirations in dark-hued outfits, this week we saw Kiara Advani showing us how to play with colours and Diana Penty opting for monochrome shades. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to fall back on the safety of chic black-coloured attires. Here’s a compilation of the best airport looks of the week.

Kiara Advani

Advani made a comfortable and stylish statement while at the airport in grey matching co-ordinates to which she added colour by styling it with a butter yellow butterfly print jacket. Silver oxfords and a black handbag were accessorised with her outfit.

Diana Penty

Penty picked a monochrome outfit that included a pair of striped flared trousers combined with a white Balmain top featuring a studded detail on the shoulders. A statement sling bag and matching bellies rounded off her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actor opted for monochrome shades as she was seen wearing a semi-sheer top teamed with a black pantsuit and white pointed-toe boots. A pop of red on the lips and soft waves gave finishing touches to the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Khan kept it chic in a thin-lapel black Balmain blazer paired with blue denim jeans. She complemented her attire with striking wayfarers, a Hermes burnt orange tote and soft grey sneakers from Golden Goose Deluxe Brand.

Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor exuded some happy holiday vibes in a Forte dei Marmi Couture blue denim jacket with ‘Babe’ emblazoned across the back. She teamed it with black trousers and sneakers. Pink lips and a ponytail rounded off her look nicely.

Deepika Padukone

Clad in a pair of super ripped, black jeans and an olive green, crop sweater from Alexander Wang, the Bajirao Mastani star made heads turn while in transit. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers, a Saint Laurent tote and black sunnies.

Sonakshi Sinha

While heading to Delhi, the Noor actor was dressed in a black camisole and a matching longline jacket that she styled with a pair of military print trousers. A statement backpack and dark sunnies rounded off her look.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

