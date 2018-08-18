Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 12 – Aug 18)

Take a look at some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at some interesting airport looks from this week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Last week, Ranveer Singh and Sophie Choudry showed great ways to nail vibrant outfits, Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora went for white ensembles. On this week’s list, we have Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, all of whom gave great travel style inspirations. Here’s a compilation of the best airport looks of the week.

Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actor was dressed in a black pantsuit teamed with a white tee and styled her monochrome outfit with a statement handbag. She also added a pop of red on the lips and went for a neutral make-up palette.

Sonam Kapoor in a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in a monochrome outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

On her way to London, Sharma made for a rather interesting style statement as she opted for a yellow feather skirt from Stella McCartney teamed with a white sweatshirt from H&M. Accessorising her outfit with Puma sneakers and a brown handbag, the actor rounded off her look beautifully.

Anushka Sharma in Stella McCartney. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in Stella McCartney. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor

Wearing a white crop top teamed with a pair of joggers, a pair of pink sneakers and a matching handbag, Kapoor kept her comfortable and chic at the same time.

Shraddha Kapoor while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone

Donning a pair of cropped beige trousers teamed with a white crop top, Padukone kept her look simple. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement handbag and black sunnies.

Prior to that, the actor was seen wearing an olive green camisole teamed with matching flared trousers from Topshop. Nike shoes and a brown handbag from YSL, rounded out her look. We like the easy-breezy vibe she gave out.

Deepika Padukone keeps it easy-breezy. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone keeps it easy-breezy. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

