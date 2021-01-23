scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Bernie Sanders sells sweatshirt featuring viral Inauguration photo for charity

The Vermont senator's Inauguration Day picture of him sitting on a chair has been going viral

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 23, 2021 1:25:51 pm
bernie sanders sweatshirtBernie Sanders' Inauguration Day photo is now a meme (Source: file, store.berniesanders.com)

Bernie Sanders has decided to raise charity by using his viral picture from Inauguration Day and turn it into a sweatshirt.

The Vermont senator’s iconic picture, featuring him in on a folding chair, in a green jacket and oversized hand-knitted mittens, has been going viral, with netizens using their creativity to make hilarious memes.

Cashing in on the popularity, Sanders’ team has decided to print the meme on a black crewneck sweater and sell it for $45 (Rs 3,285). All the proceeds are to go to Meals on Wheels Vermont, an initiative that provides hot meals to people under 60 with chronic conditions or disabilities.

Also Read |Know the heartwarming story behind Bernie Sanders’ viral Inauguration Day mittens
bernie sanders sweatshirt Bernie Sanders’ campaign website is selling this sweatshirt. (Source: store.berniesanders.com)

The sweatshirt has been listed as “Chairman Sanders Crewneck” on the campaign website, with “Bernie” written at the bottom.

“Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it will be three to six weeks until you receive your sweatshirt,” the website mentioned.

The sweatshirt, however, has sold out for now.

Twitterati also appreciated Sanders’ initiative. Here’s what they said:

 

