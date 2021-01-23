Bernie Sanders sells sweatshirt featuring viral Inauguration photo for charity

Bernie Sanders has decided to raise charity by using his viral picture from Inauguration Day and turn it into a sweatshirt.

The Vermont senator’s iconic picture, featuring him in on a folding chair, in a green jacket and oversized hand-knitted mittens, has been going viral, with netizens using their creativity to make hilarious memes.

Cashing in on the popularity, Sanders’ team has decided to print the meme on a black crewneck sweater and sell it for $45 (Rs 3,285). All the proceeds are to go to Meals on Wheels Vermont, an initiative that provides hot meals to people under 60 with chronic conditions or disabilities.

The sweatshirt has been listed as “Chairman Sanders Crewneck” on the campaign website, with “Bernie” written at the bottom.

“Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it will be three to six weeks until you receive your sweatshirt,” the website mentioned.

The sweatshirt, however, has sold out for now.

Twitterati also appreciated Sanders’ initiative. Here’s what they said:

