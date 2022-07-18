‘Bennifer’ wedding: Details from their Las Vegas nuptials, including the bridal dress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married, months after they rekindled their relationship. The couple sparked romance rumours last year in May, when they were reported to have been spending a lot of time together, and were even spotted in Montana, making the paparazzi go into overdrive.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In April this year, almost two decades after calling off their last engagement, the Hollywood stars — who were quite a solid couple in the early 2000s — got engaged once again, and it seems they did not want to wait it out this time. The two, according to reports, tied the knot in Las Vegas recently, and we could not be happier for them.

The news of their wedding was made official when candid photos from the event were shared on the ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter, which is a platform for the 52-year-old singer-actor to communicate with her fans. Soon, the pictures were all over social media. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer🤍💍 (@moodof90.s)

According to a People report, Lopez prefaced her newsletter, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LE BANANA (@lebananas)

Sharing more details about her nuptials with the Academy Award winning actor, Lopez said they “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight”. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” the publication quoted her.

According to the report, the On The Floor singer said she got married in a “dress from an old movie”. Pictures show her in the off-shoulder dress with sheer details, and a long veil with massive, intricate lace-work near the edges. The wedding dress featured a plunging neckline, and the singer accessorised it with a pair of dainty earrings and a sleek necklace with a single pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙂𝙞𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙖 ♡ (@giuli_jlover)

The outfit is said to be from the Zuhair Murad bridal spring summer 2023 collection.

She also wore another sleeveless cute white dress on the occasion, and a video showed her twirling around, looking visibly excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Jlover❤️ (@bronx.jlopez)

Affleck made a quintessential groom, as he complemented his bride in a white tuxedo and a black bowtie. “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” Lopez’s newsletter read.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!