Bella Hadid shines bright in golden gown at the 2022 Golden Heart Awards

From being one of the most widely-celebrated supermodels to being outspoken about various socio-political issues — Bella Hadid manages to grab headlines every single time. Her bleached brows and spray-on Coperni appearance at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week will remain fresh in every fashion lover’s memory for years to come. But, what also makes Hadid stand apart is her candidness when it comes to mental health – a topic usually brushed under the carpet.

Thus, it was no surprise that she received the ‘Michael Kors Award for Mental Health Advocacy’ at the 2022 Golden Heart Awards. Needless to say, she dressed impeccably well for the special occasion.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

She donned a golden gown from the 2023 Michael Kors collection featuring a plunging neckline and long sleeves. It was paired with open-toed golden strapped heels and subtle makeup. She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling silver earrings. With her hair swept in a sleek bun, she added the finishing touched with mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks, oodles of highlighter and glossy nude lip colour.

In an Instagram post acknowledging the honour, Bella talked about God’s Love (the program that the award is associated with) as a venture that will “provide meal delivery and nutrition counselling to people suffering from a range of mental health diagnoses, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and substance abuse conditions.”

One of the biggest social media and fashion icons of our time, Bella has, time and again, revealed the most vulnerable sides of her personality. “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she wrote in one such post.

Sharing tearful selfies, she wrote in the caption, “That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- – and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural.”

Check out her post here:

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!