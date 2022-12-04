scorecardresearch
Check it out: When Bella Hadid took Paris Fashion Week by storm with her runway looks

Bella Hadid knows how to own the ramp with her walk; these instances are proof of that

Bella Hadid for Thom Browne at Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Bella Hadid/Instagram)

Some weeks ago, Paris Fashion Week 2022 had taken the fashion world by storm. From Coperni to Maison Valentino, there were so many ground-breaking, genius fashion moments that had our jaws on the floor. Among the models, Bella Hadid stood out because of her appearance at Coperni’s show. The art-meets-technology moment was a trailblazing one in fashion history, because her dress was actually spray-painted on her in front of a live audience. Hadid also made an impression with her sublime walk.

Also read |Paris Fashion Week: Bella Hadid’s full-body spray paint adventure left her with a fashionable ensemble; take a look

 

 

While this was undoubtedly Hadid’s most-talked-about stint at Paris Fashion Week this year, there were a lot of other runway looks she sported that were also completely jaw-dropping and uber cool.

Take a look at her other looks from Paris Fashion Week this year:

1.) Balenciaga 

 

Bleached brows, piercings, black hoodie, short shorts, muddy shoes — a rather unlikely set up for a high fashion show but we’d rather not have it any other way because Hadid absolutely slayed her look.

2.) Victoria Beckham

 

Victoria Beckham made her debut with Paris Fashion Week this year, and Bella’s appearance on her catwalk made some waves. Hadid wowed in a unique green dress with plaits, long black leather gloves and slicked back, oily hair. Her makeup was totally natural and nude, and she looked like a sight for sore eyes while strutting down the runway. She captioned this post, “Oh gosh I just have to say…. VB you are just as incredible as one would expect… I adore you and all that you are ! Congratulations on a beautiful collection … this look made me so happy🖤”

3.) Thom Browne

Bella Hadid played Lucifer in this fashion fairytale. (Source: Fashion Week/Instagram)

A stunning punk rock princess portrayal of Hadid at the Thom Browne show. According to the official Fashion Week Instagram, Thom Browne told a story of his version of Cinderella, where everyone, both boys and girls fit the shoe.

Also read |Top model Bella Hadid joins metaverse with NFT collection

They wrote, “In yet another astoundingly beautiful show, @ThomBrowne told us a story of his version of Cinderella where everyone—boys and girls—fits the shoe. With #MJRodriguez as Cindy, #GwendolineChristie as Charming, and a punk rock #BellaHadid as Lucifer, the runway was a fairytale fashion extravaganza that was a feast for the senses.”

⁠4.) Isabel Marant

 

Hadid impressed with her appearance at the Isabel Marant show, wearing dressy, boho attire. She looked like a vision as she strutted down the runway with her natural makeup face and hair left open.

