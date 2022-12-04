Check it out: When Bella Hadid took Paris Fashion Week by storm with her runway looks

Some weeks ago, Paris Fashion Week 2022 had taken the fashion world by storm. From Coperni to Maison Valentino, there were so many ground-breaking, genius fashion moments that had our jaws on the floor. Among the models, Bella Hadid stood out because of her appearance at Coperni’s show. The art-meets-technology moment was a trailblazing one in fashion history, because her dress was actually spray-painted on her in front of a live audience. Hadid also made an impression with her sublime walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by coperni (@coperni)

While this was undoubtedly Hadid’s most-talked-about stint at Paris Fashion Week this year, there were a lot of other runway looks she sported that were also completely jaw-dropping and uber cool.

Take a look at her other looks from Paris Fashion Week this year:

1.) Balenciaga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bleached brows, piercings, black hoodie, short shorts, muddy shoes — a rather unlikely set up for a high fashion show but we’d rather not have it any other way because Hadid absolutely slayed her look.

2.) Victoria Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Victoria Beckham made her debut with Paris Fashion Week this year, and Bella’s appearance on her catwalk made some waves. Hadid wowed in a unique green dress with plaits, long black leather gloves and slicked back, oily hair. Her makeup was totally natural and nude, and she looked like a sight for sore eyes while strutting down the runway. She captioned this post, “Oh gosh I just have to say…. VB you are just as incredible as one would expect… I adore you and all that you are ! Congratulations on a beautiful collection … this look made me so happy🖤”

3.) Thom Browne

Bella Hadid played Lucifer in this fashion fairytale. (Source: Fashion Week/Instagram) Bella Hadid played Lucifer in this fashion fairytale. (Source: Fashion Week/Instagram)

A stunning punk rock princess portrayal of Hadid at the Thom Browne show. According to the official Fashion Week Instagram, Thom Browne told a story of his version of Cinderella, where everyone, both boys and girls fit the shoe.

Also read | Top model Bella Hadid joins metaverse with NFT collection

They wrote, “In yet another astoundingly beautiful show, @ThomBrowne told us a story of his version of Cinderella where everyone—boys and girls—fits the shoe. With #MJRodriguez as Cindy, #GwendolineChristie as Charming, and a punk rock #BellaHadid as Lucifer, the runway was a fairytale fashion extravaganza that was a feast for the senses.”

⁠4.) Isabel Marant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Hadid impressed with her appearance at the Isabel Marant show, wearing dressy, boho attire. She looked like a vision as she strutted down the runway with her natural makeup face and hair left open.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!