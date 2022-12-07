Bella Hadid declared ‘model of the year’: A lookback on some of her defining moments on the ramp

A celebrated name in the global fashion world, Bella Hadid was declared ‘model of the year’ at the British Fashion Awards held earlier this week. The model was not present in person to accept the award at Royal Albert Hall, but joined in virtually. She was recognised for her “global impact” as one of the top models in the world, who has “dominated the industry with an influence that transcends the catwalk”.

The 26-year-old, who is the sister of model Gigi Hadid, was nominated alongside Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Quannah Chasinghorse and Lila Moss.

Hadid, in a video message, thanked her agent Luiz Mattos and mother Yolanda Hadid. She said, “You all, my fashion family, were the ones who showed me who I could be and opened my eyes to the things I could do. I want to share this award with all of the models who show up every single day and work hard with little or no recognition. I know it is not easy and I see you. I am such a small part of a huge vision, and every person and every project is just as important as the next. This award is for all of us.”

Take a look at some of her recent defining moments on the ramp that shaped her victory.

We cannot miss out on this fashion first, when the model, while walking for the Parisian label Coperni at Paris Fashion Week — where they displayed their Spring 2023 collection — got her full body spray-painted. In the final act, she appeared on stage wearing a nude underwear and covering her breasts with her hands. The spray paint solidified and became a wearable fabric that assumed Hadid’s body shape and looked gorgeous on her. She left the stage with an off-shoulder white dress with thin straps falling off her shoulders and an asymmetrical hemline with a slit.

For Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer collection during Paris Fashion Week, the model sported an edgy look, like something out of a fairy tale book with a modern touch. She looked like a stunning punk rock princess. According to the official Fashion Week Instagram, Thom Browne told a story of his version of the famous classic ‘Cinderella‘, where everyone, both boys and girls fit the shoe.

Hadid also rocked a unique denim-on-denim Givenchy outfit that was both edgy and chic. She was seen wearing a denim bra, long denim skirt with black stockings, and a denim purse. The denim pieces were exactly the same in terms of shade and texture. Hadid left her hair loose and clipped it back, opting for natural nude makeup with bleached brows.

In October, after her Coperni act, the model walked for Vivienne Westwood‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, wearing boxing gloves, an oversized ivory white jacket with square shoulders, a matching white mini skirt, and a pair of long, dangling pearl earrings. She wore her slick black hair with a side parting.

Prior to that, during Milan Fashion Week, Hadid turned up looking like a goth princess or a goth bride — complete with a veil — for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The look comprised a floor-length purple gown with lace details, which she teamed with a matching sheer veil and strappy heels.

Her look for Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2022 collection was a stealer. Hadid strutted the aisles of the New York Public Library that was changed into a runway wearing a black latex asymmetrical gown with white elbow length gloves. What stood out about the look, however, was her black wig that comprised short bangs and an undercut.

Ramp walk aside, Hadid has also made some eye-catching appearances on the red carpet. Take, for instance, her Cannes 2022 look, for which she wore a stunning vintage Versace gown from 1987. She took to Instagram to mention that her dress was designed by Gianni Versace himself. It featured ruffle/peplum details around the waist. It complemented her svelte figure as she struck a few poses on the red carpet and also off it.

Hadid rounded off the look with a pair of dainty drop earrings and a dazzling ring, hair tied in a bun, and a pair of black velvet stilettos.

Which look is your favourite?

