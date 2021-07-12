scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 12, 2021
Must Read

Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid sports statement lung necklace with risqué dress; see pics

"Only Bella Hadid can pull that necklace off," a social media user commented

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 3:00:38 pm
bella hadidBella Hadid turned heads in a lung necklace made of gilded brass and rhinestones. (Source: schiaparelli/Instagram)

At Cannes Film Festival 2021, model Bella Hadid grabbed eyeballs of one and all with her offbeat red carpet look.

The 24-year-old left people stunned when she appeared in a risqué black bodycon dress. The Schiaparelli long-sleeved dress, designed by Daniel Roseberry, came with a really low-cut neckline, exposing her bosom. It was impressive to see how Bella carried the look with great confidence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

What particularly caught attention was the quirky necklace resembling the anatomy of lungs which she accessorised the outfit with. Made of gilded brass and adorned with rhinestones, the jewellery elevated the overall look.

Also Read |Bella Hadid makes relationship with boyfriend Marc Kalman official with new photo

Bella sported a fashionable high bun and completed the look with embellished pumps, rhinestone earrings and a matching ring. She sported minimal makeup.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

For her previous red carpet appearance at the film festival, Bella opted for a floor-length halter neck white dress from Jean Paul that came with a long sheer train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

What do you think of the looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit, raveena tandon, fashion hits and misses, mrunal thakur, fashion hits and misses, indian express, indian express news
Ranveer Singh to Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (July 5 – 11)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 12: Latest News

Advertisement