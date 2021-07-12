Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid sports statement lung necklace with risqué dress; see pics

July 12, 2021 3:00:38 pm
At Cannes Film Festival 2021, model Bella Hadid grabbed eyeballs of one and all with her offbeat red carpet look.
The 24-year-old left people stunned when she appeared in a risqué black bodycon dress. The Schiaparelli long-sleeved dress, designed by Daniel Roseberry, came with a really low-cut neckline, exposing her bosom. It was impressive to see how Bella carried the look with great confidence.
What particularly caught attention was the quirky necklace resembling the anatomy of lungs which she accessorised the outfit with. Made of gilded brass and adorned with rhinestones, the jewellery elevated the overall look.
Bella sported a fashionable high bun and completed the look with embellished pumps, rhinestone earrings and a matching ring. She sported minimal makeup.
Here’s how netizens reacted:
My gift to myself for my #respiratory #physiology #PhD was an #Etsy pendant crafted into anatomic #lungs … but that wee necklace was nothing compared to @bellahadid‘s statement piece at #Cannes!🌟 🫁 🌟#LungHealthAwareness @atscommunity @EuroRespSoc @CTS_SCT pic.twitter.com/CYJEScMArL
— Nicolle Domnik (@NicolleDomnik) July 12, 2021
Too hilarious 😂. As a Thrombo doctor, I think I want one of those fancy necklaces as wall decor for my office 😊🤓
— Madeleine Verhovsek, MD FRCPC (@MVerhovsek) July 12, 2021
only bella hadid can pull that necklace off because I know my back and neck would be fighting for release https://t.co/hMRG0mjmJX
— ♡̶ (@visualkiss) July 11, 2021
For her previous red carpet appearance at the film festival, Bella opted for a floor-length halter neck white dress from Jean Paul that came with a long sheer train.
What do you think of the looks?
