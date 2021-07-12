Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid sports statement lung necklace with risqué dress; see pics

At Cannes Film Festival 2021, model Bella Hadid grabbed eyeballs of one and all with her offbeat red carpet look.

The 24-year-old left people stunned when she appeared in a risqué black bodycon dress. The Schiaparelli long-sleeved dress, designed by Daniel Roseberry, came with a really low-cut neckline, exposing her bosom. It was impressive to see how Bella carried the look with great confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

What particularly caught attention was the quirky necklace resembling the anatomy of lungs which she accessorised the outfit with. Made of gilded brass and adorned with rhinestones, the jewellery elevated the overall look.

Also Read | Bella Hadid makes relationship with boyfriend Marc Kalman official with new photo

Bella sported a fashionable high bun and completed the look with embellished pumps, rhinestone earrings and a matching ring. She sported minimal makeup.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Too hilarious 😂. As a Thrombo doctor, I think I want one of those fancy necklaces as wall decor for my office 😊🤓 — Madeleine Verhovsek, MD FRCPC (@MVerhovsek) July 12, 2021

only bella hadid can pull that necklace off because I know my back and neck would be fighting for release https://t.co/hMRG0mjmJX — ♡̶ (@visualkiss) July 11, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For her previous red carpet appearance at the film festival, Bella opted for a floor-length halter neck white dress from Jean Paul that came with a long sheer train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

What do you think of the looks?