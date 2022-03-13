Bella Hadid joins sister Gigi in donating Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine and Palestine

Days after Gigi Hadid pledged to donate her Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the East-European country while continuing her support towards Palestine, Bella Hadid has also come forward to announce that she would be following suit.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old wrote, “To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me.”

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

“We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror,” she continued. “To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand alongside every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people whose lives have been changed forever from the hands of ‘power’.”

Acknowledging getting inspired by her sister and Mica Argañaraz, who earlier announced the same, she added, “I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aid to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land.”

Earlier, Gigi had said, “I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!