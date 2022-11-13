When Bella Hadid sizzled in a unique denim-on-denim Givenchy outfit

Bella Hadid is one of the world’s biggest supermodels and youth icons, known for serving looks and striking poses that are nothing short of iconic. Some time ago, she was seen in a Givenchy ensemble that was both edgy and chic.

Bella was seen wearing a denim bra, long denim skirt with black stockings underneath, and a denim purse. The denim pieces were all exactly the same in terms of shade and texture. She also left her hair loose and clipped it back, opting for natural nude makeup and bleached brows. Her white nails further fortified the chic factor, because it’s no secret that white and denim make for a top-notch combination.

She got a lot of positive comments for this look on her social media. Someone hailed her, saying, “Supermodel Bella Hadid” with clap emojis, and another person commented: “Perfect in every way”. Hadid sure knows how to wow both her fans.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella was seen showing off her slim torso and lean arms.

At the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week, Bella made waves for being a brilliant example of the tech-meets-art space. She was also a part of the much talked about Thom Browne show which garnered a lot of buzz.

As a supermodel, Bella knows how to keep her fans interested and the media talking — and this is just another example of that.

